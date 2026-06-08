Michael Kayode remains overlooked by Italy despite an impressive Premier League season with Brentford

The Nigeria-eligible defender previously turned down approaches from the NFF and coach Éric Chelle to pursue his Italy dream

Italy coach Silvio Baldini has made several squad changes but has still not handed Kayode a senior call-up

Michael Kayode's pursuit of international football with Italy has hit another roadblock, despite a season that strengthened his reputation as one of the Premier League's emerging defensive talents.

The Brentford right-back, who was born in Italy to Nigerian parents, remains without a senior international call-up even as opportunities continue to open up within the Italian national team setup.

Michael Kayode's hopes of representing Italy in senior football suffered a major dent after he was sidelined for the Azzurri's recent friendlies. Photo by Visionhaus

Source: Getty Images

Kayode enjoyed a breakthrough campaign following his move from Fiorentina, establishing himself as a reliable presence in Brentford's backline.

His performances drew praise from fans and pundits alike, with some ranking him among the league's most promising young full-backs.

Comfortable in possession, aggressive in one-on-one situations, and capable of contributing in attack, Kayode appeared to be building a strong case for international recognition. Yet that recognition has not arrived.

The defender has represented Italy at youth level, featuring for the Under-18, Under-19 and Under-21 teams, as seen on Transfermarkt.

His long-term ambition has always been to wear the famous Azzurri shirt at senior level, a goal that influenced his decision to continue with Italy despite interest from Nigeria.

Last year, after he was left out of Italy's senior plans, the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) intensified efforts to convince him to switch allegiance.

Super Eagles coach Éric Chelle reportedly viewed Kayode as an important addition to his squad and was keen to hold direct talks with the defender.

Kayode, however, remained committed to Italy.

Baldini's arrival changes little for Kayode

When Silvio Baldini replaced Gennaro Gattuso as Italy's interim coach after their failure to qualify for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, there was growing belief that Kayode's opportunity had finally arrived.

The expectation was understandable as Baldini had worked closely with Kayode during his time within Italy's Under-21 setup and was familiar with the defender's qualities.

Italy's new coach Silvio Baldini named 21 uncapped players in his squad to face Luxembourg and Greece without extending an invite to Kayode. Photo by SOPA Images

Source: Getty Images

That existing relationship appeared to put the Brentford star in a strong position for promotion to the senior squad.

Instead, the opposite has happened.

In recent weeks, Baldini has been forced into multiple squad adjustments before their friendly matches against Luxembourg and Greece, beIN Sports reports.

Injuries and withdrawals created openings across several positions, including the full-back areas where Kayode naturally operates.

Despite those vacancies, the 21-year-old defender was once again overlooked.

The decision has surprised many followers of Italian football, particularly given the defender's strong form in England and his previous connection with the coach.

Nigeria door remains open

Kayode's continued absence from Italy's senior plans has inevitably revived discussions around his international future.

Unlike Italy, where competition for places remains fierce, Nigeria have actively pursued the defender and view him as a player capable of strengthening the Super Eagles immediately.

The NFF's interest has never disappeared, and the defender remains eligible to represent Nigeria because he has not yet made a competitive senior appearance for Italy.

For now, Kayode appears focused on achieving his long-standing dream of playing for the Azzurri. However, each missed opportunity adds another layer of uncertainty to that ambition.

Michael Kayode decides international future

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Kayode has made a bold declaration about his international future amid speculation linking him with a switch to the Nigeria national football team.

The Brentford defender has now pledged his international future to the Italy national senior team as he said his heart remains with the Azzurri despite interest from Nigeria.

Source: Legit.ng