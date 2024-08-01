Nyesom Wike, the minister of the FCT, has called on the organisers of hunger protesters to come to the round table and discuss with the government

Wike made the call at the presentation of the staff of office to four newly appointed traditional rulers in the Nigerian capital

The minister commended the protesters for their maturity and for not being violent during the first day of the protest

Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Ezenwo Nyesom Wike, has extended an olive branch to protesters demonstrating against President Bola Tinubu's administration, inviting them to engage in dialogue.

He assured that the government is willing to listen to their concerns and provide insight into governance issues they may not be aware of. Wike made this statement on Thursday, August 1, while presenting staff of office to four newly appointed chiefs in the FCT.

The Minister commended protesters in the FCT for their nonviolent approach, encouraging them to continue resisting destructive elements.

He emphasized the importance of preserving Abuja, the nation's capital, as a valuable asset and warned that any destruction would have far-reaching negative consequences for the entire nation.

When will the hunger protest end?

The hunger protest, scheduled for August 1-10, has sparked concern across Nigeria due to its focus on economic hardship and food scarcity. While some support the protest as a necessary measure to push the government to act, others fear it could lead to violence and instability.

Despite court orders restricting the protest to designated areas, demonstrators have taken to the streets in Kano and the Federal Capital Territory, resulting in reported casualties, including one death and one injury in Kano.

The government has urged calm and promised to address the protesters' concerns, but the situation remains tense. Nigerians are bracing themselves for potential consequences, hoping their voices will be heard and demands met as the protest continues.

Hunger protest: Why governors should be blamed

Legit.ng earlier reported that Nigerian governors have been accused of being responsible for allowing the economic crisis in the country to lead to the planned nationwide hunger protest.

Barrister Oladotun Hassan said that the state allocations were multiplied by the federal government following the removal of the fuel subsidy, but the governors did not let it reflect on the people.

According to Hassan, if the governors had shared what was sent to them and followed President Bola Tinubu's rules, Nigeria's problems would have been half-solved, and there wouldn't have been calls for the protest.

