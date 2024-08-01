Actress Tonto Dikeh has lent her voice to the nationwide protest against hardship which began on Thursday, August 1

The movie star stated that she understood the plight of the average man and how the economic situation affects him

However, she asked that the protesters should be peaceful as she urged the state government to align with Tinubu's plans

Nollywood actress, Tonto Dikeh, has advised Nigerians protesting against hardship in the country to do it peacefully.

Tonto Dikeh defends Tinubu amid hardship protest. Image credit: @tontolet

She noted that it was quite an issue for people to experience economic hardship and she sympathised with everyone who cannot put food on their tables.

The movie star added that the voices of the protesters are being heard and President Bola Tinubu is looking at their demands.

According to the mother of one, Tinubu means well for grassroots development and youth empowerment.

She also said that she desired that the state government would align with the policies of Tinubu for a better Nigeria.

The role interpreter admitted that she was part of the system and Nigeria belongs to all of us and everyone must work collectively to make Nigeria a better place.

See her post below:

Reaction to Tonto's post

A netizen shared his thought on Tonto's post below:

@bolajisparks:

"Well said. All hands need to be on deck for us all to have a working system. Also, We must learn how to tolerate each other’s political/religious views without attacking or insulting one another. We all want what’s best for the country and fighting same cause. Let’s learn to co exist in peace and harmony. Our togetherness is our strength. God bless the Federal Republic of Nigeria."

