Famous radio personality Do2dtun was recently in the news for some of his comments about his relationship with singer D'banj

During a recent interview with Legit.ng, Do2dtun shared his reasons for going on social media to talk about his issues with his ex-wife and child custody

He also spoke about being a pioneer of hyping as a genre within the Nigerian entertainment scene and how he has etched his name in gold as a leader in that space

Veteran OAP Oladotun Ojuolape Kayode, better known as Do2dtun, recently elicited mixed reactions on social media when he released details about his divorce and child custody battle with his ex-wife, Taiwo Oyebanjo.

At the time, he also touched on his relationship with his wife's older brother, D'banj. He criticised the singer for allowing his sister to keep his children away from him and for supporting her actions.

Nigerian OAP Do2dtun opens up about fighting for the custody of his daughters. Photo credit: @do2dtun

Legit.ng recently interviewed Do2dtun, where he discussed the flaws in the Nigerian court system and its shortcomings in handling cases effectively.

Do2dtun also spoke about social media being an excellent tool for getting help and seeking justice. The show host shared how working as part of the jury for the TrendUpp awards was a beautiful experience for him.

Below are excerpts of Do2dtun's conversation with Legit.ng:

The importance of social media

During the conversation, Do2dtun shared why recognising digital personalities who have built brands out of their online personalities and content is very important.

He also shared his experience being part of the jury for the TrendUpp awards.

"This year, I was part of the jury, which makes me very connected with it because we need to also identify with the fact that everybody is now on social media is a top thing now. If you’re a top influencer, you and your business even if you work in the corporate world you need social media to grow it, to grow the numbers."

Do2dtun refuses to talk about D'banj

During the conversation, when we asked Do2dtun about his relationship with his ex-brother-in-law, D'banj, he turned down the opportunity to speak about him.

Legit.ng previously reported on a viral video where the OAP instructed a DJ not to play any D'Banj songs at his party.

The media personality's response to Legit.ng's question about D'banj showed clearly that both men are not on good terms.

Don't bring your problems online

The media personality also discussed celebrities' posting personal issues on social media and whether it is advisable.

He compared his situation to that of Davido and his baby mama, Sophia Momodu. Do2dtun said:

"I'm in the same books Davido and his Sophia. Let me explain certain things to you. There’s a lot of things that I might not want to speak about but understand certain things that sometimes we judge things based on what we read and not real truth. So when people speak out online it is to help tell their side of things. There's always two sides to a story."

Do2dtun also shared why letting only one side of a story run unchecked is dangerous, especially when one side has already brought the issue online. He said:

"A lot of people in Nigeria don’t comprehend before they react. Think about it, this is someone that never wanted to bring his family business online. Check my records from day one, that’s it."

Do2dtun laments about the Nigerian justice system

The radio personality also spoke about how the Nigerian justice system is designed not to give respite to the wounded. The OAP's comment came in response to the issues between him and his wife and seeking joint child custody.

"Imagine what it is to get justice in Nigeria. Let me tell you, I’m a living example of someone who does everything right. But guess what, some people read that and guess what? To the system, the system is not helping you and they still rolling their eyes and the guy you called to the right thing, they won’t do it."

Do2dtun further shared his experience within the Nigerian justice system and why he decided to bring his issues with his wife online:

"Listen, if the justice system accommodates everyone, then there's no need for too much noise online. Do you know that there are people in jail who are there for doing nothing. Just to get a court date it’s crazy. Before a judge could sign something it takes three years, even the most useless things. Guess what? That’s what has created the need to go online. Even the places they have a proper justice system, they still come online to talk all about things."

Nigeria's porous system and child protection

During the interview, Do2dtun also claimed that in Nigeria, it's alarmingly easy for someone to take a person's child without anyone batting an eyelid.

"As it is in Nigeria, I’m gonna say this; my children, if you wriggle your way through, Nigerian is one of the countries that takes a child like this (snaps fingers) and nobody is looking at it. Nobody is looking at it. That’s why you see some people you don’t like or people you think sound crazy, will not fight for you. Because guess what?, it takes money to go to the courts, you get justice right there. Do you think you’ll see who’s fighting for you online? There’ll be limited activists."

Do2dtun's thoughts about Portable

The former Cool FM OAP also talked about Nigerian singer Portable and what he thinks of his social media antics.

"Portable, I think, I think he’s a great guy! He is very active online and whatever works for him I hope he keeps doing it."

