Nigerian actor Yul Edochie spoke on the wild speculations surrounding his relationship with his father, Pete Edochie

The filmmaker, during a recent bare-it-all interview, opened up on the type of connection he shares with the veteran superstar

Yul talked about the influence the industry elder had on his career from his childhood to this moment

Nigerian actor Yul Edochie has come forward to address rumours surrounding his paternal connection with Nollywood legend Pete Edochie.

Since his marital split from his first wife, May Edochie, rumours about his paternity have continued to come up.

Yul Edochie talked about his relationship with Pete Edochie. Credit: @yuledochie, @peteedochie

Source: Instagram

In a recent interview, Yul admitted to hearing rumours of not being Pete Edochie's biological son.

The upcoming preacher noted that his father's views about his lifestyle and marriage don't deny the fact that he is his real son.

He stated that the veteran actor, like many others, has the right to have his ideas, even if they differ from his own life choices.

Yul also conveyed his deep love and admiration for Pete Edochie, noting his everlasting impact on his career and that of his siblings.

He described the industry elder not only as a father but also as a mentor whose influence moved him to the pinnacle of success in Nollywood.

Watch the video below:

