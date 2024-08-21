Singer Folarin Falana, aka Falz, has shared the number of eggs ladies should eat in the morning

He stated that ladies who go beyond that number should be suspected because something was wrong with them

The Who Go Pay crooner said his video was a warning to guys to beware, and he shared what would happen to them if they dealt with such ladies

Singer and Nollywood actor, Folarin Falana, aka Falz, has shared his take on ladies who eat more than two or three eggs for breakfast.

According to him, it does not make sense, and ladies who are guilty of this are ritualists and closet cultists. He said it was improper and men should be aware if they don't want to be told adieu papa.

The artiste is also known for activism and has often spoken against bad governance in Nigeria.

During the EndSars protest in October 2020, he played a formidable role and was active during the 2023 general elections.

His song Yakubu, featuring Vector, was released after the elections to bash the chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Mahmood Yakubu.

Watch the video below:

Fans react to Falz's video on friend eggs

Several fans of the singer have shared their take on his video. See some of the comments below:

@Jhayson:

"Not very demure not very mindful."

@Unruly_simi:

"Enugu morning Abi what did I hear."

#DSOFTLIFEGODDESS:

"This guy is so funny sha lol but wait o, how can someone even eat 3 eggs at once?"

@nanyadibia:

"How did you find out?"

@Enjoyment Minister Didi:

"Please I have to get my proteins in."

@EDEDE PIKIN:

"That's why I eat 6 eggs cause am very mindful and very demure."

Falz wears controversial outfit

Legit.ng earlier reported that Falz, known for his songs and activism over the years, shared a different side of himself.

He revealed the fashion side of him which had not gotten much recognition.

His outfit of a crochet dress at an event caused an uproar on social media and got people making different assumptions.

Proofreading by Nkem Ikeke, journalist and copy editor at Legit.ng.

