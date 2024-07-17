Nigerian media personality Do2dtun recently addressed the trend of people trying to settle personal problems on social media

The OAP had a chat with Legit.ng at the recently held TrendUpp Awards, where he explained why people settled issues online

Do2dtun referenced his personal situation amid his custody battle with his estranged wife while speaking on the topic

Nigerian media personality Oladotun Kayode, aka Do2dtun, has shared his thoughts on public figures who bring their private matters on social media.

It is no longer news that many celebrities have washed their dirty linens in public in their bid to find justice in situations in which they might have been wronged.

Do2dtun explains people finding justice online instead of in court. Photos: @do2dtun

Source: Instagram

However, this often leads to their private issues becoming hot gist for netizens to deliberate on and it’s usually unclear if the parties involved finally find the resolution they were looking for.

Legit.ng recently chatted with Do2dtun at the 2024 TrendUpp Awards, and he shared his opinion on the matter.

The OAP admitted that he falls into the same category of people who bring their private issues online while seeking justice. According to him, he never used to bring his family matters online, but certain circumstances pushed him to the wall.

Do2dtun said:

“Let me explain certain things, I’m in the same box as well. There are a lot of things that I might not want to speak about, but I understand certain things that sometimes we judge things based on what we just read. A lot of people in Nigeria don’t comprehend before they react. Think about it, this is someone that never even wanted to bring his family’s business online, check my record from day one. But imagine what it is to get justice in Nigeria. Let me tell you, I’m a living example of someone that has done everything right but guess what, some will rig that and the system is not helping you, it’s still wrong in our eyes. The guys that you’re supposed to call to do the right thing, they won’t do it, so sometimes people now take that same route when nobody is listening. If the justice system accommodates everyone, there are people in jail or prison for doing nothing. Before they even get a court date, it’s crazy. Before a judge can sign something, it takes three years, even for the littlest things so guess what, that’s what has created this kind of avenue. Even in places where they have a proper justice system, they still come online to talk about these things.”

There will be limited activists online if justice worked

Speaking further, Do2dtun, who had spoken up online about his issues with his estranged wife taking away his children, explained that he had done everything the way he should have, but nothing worked out.

According to him, the justice system in the country can frustrate a person to the point that they are forced to table their matter on social media. He noted that sometimes things work out for them after taking this route because they can get someone interested in their case and help them find justice.

Do2dtun noted that if the justice system worked well in the country, online activists would be few and people would not bother so much about fighting on social media. He said:

“Take it to the bank, I did everything right by the law; I did every single thing that I’m supposed to do, go to court, I got the right court order, I got every single thing, the person disobeyed the order, there was a ruling for that, nobody is asking questions about what really happened but you know the funny thing, we don’t check before we react so when things go bad, we have some people who don’t even do the right thing, but I’m a living example of someone who did everything right. Sometimes, as we are growing, the system can frustrate us, so that’s why people take it out there and say maybe if someone listens to me.

"Sometimes you speak your truth and somebody reaches out and says they can help you, let me see what I can do, let me see how this can work. However people choose to sort out their differences, it’s because if we had a proper justice system that attends to people at the right time, doing the right thing and then measures. This sounds crazy but as it is in Nigeria, if you wriggle your way through, it’s one of the countries you can take a child out at the snap of the fingers and nobody is looking at it so that’s why you see some people that you don’t like or people you think they sound crazy, you’ve empowered them to now fight for you because it takes nothing. Because if you go to the court and get justice right there, do you think people will be fighting for you online? There will be limited activists.”

Do2dtun calls out D'banj's sister

Legit.ng had reported that Do2dtun had shared a series of posts where he made allegations against his former wife, Taiwo, who was D'banj's sister.

According to him, she denied him access to his children. He shared how he had to fight tooth and nail just to see his daughters after his divorce from their mother.

He claimed that his wife's family had been keeping his children from him just to make him look like a deadbeat father.

Source: Legit.ng