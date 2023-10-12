Ace radio personality and hypeman Do2dtun has sparked emotions online as he takes on D'Banj and the entire Oyebanjo family

Do2dtun, in a series of posts shared online, called out his ex-wife and D'banj's younger sister, Taiwo, for denying him access to his daughters

The hypeman made some heartwrenching revelations about some of the things D'Banj's sister has put him through and sown in the hearts of his girls against him

Famous media personality, video jockey and actor Oladotun Ojuolape Kayode, better known as Do2dtun, has stirred up a massive storm online as he takes on his ex-wife, Taiwo, ex-wife's brother D'Banj and the entire Oyebanjo clan.

In a series of posts and comments on his social media page, Do2dtun revealed how he has had to fight tooth and nail to see his two daughters after his brutal divorce from his ex-wife.

Do2dtun trends after calling out his ex-wife for changing his kids' school without his consent. Photo credit: @do2dtun/@taiwooyebanjo

Source: Instagram

In several of his posts, he noted how his wife's family had been keeping his kids away from him all in the bid to make him look like a deadbeat father.

"You changed my kid's schools without my consent" - Do2dtun boils

The actor also shared how his ex-wife had sown seeds of hatred in his daughters' hearts against him.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Do2dtun, in the posts, revealed how his ex-wife had told his kids not to ever ask after him again nor speak about him at him.

The hypeman also shared how his ex-wife shunned him from making videos with his daughter. He got more livid when he noted how Taiwo and her family changed his daughter's school and blocked all access for him to see his kids.

Here's an excerpt of some of Do2dtun's posts:

"Taiwo, I challenge you yet again; release Cctv footages of the day I came to the apartment. “The Rock Court MT Mbu close off mamman kontagora crescent Katanpe extension 14th of December. They have cameras. I waited for one year preparer. You said I came to pick the kids and beat up your staffs and gatemen… if you don’t, I will. You will all know I am dealing with an absolute TWO TIME LIAR!!!"

See some of Do2dtun's posts calling out his ex-wife and her family below:

See some of the leaked court documents below:

Read another post shared by Do2dtun calling out his wife:

See how netizens have reacted to Do2dtun's post below:

@stormiee20:

"Vent however, you want , you got my support, you are definitely not lazy and you are not a dead beat dad!"

@fitbodyby_fola:

"Fear bad family who won’t put their daughter or son in check when things like this happen . Bad in-laws are the worst things to happen to a marriage."

@kaffydance:

"Weaponizing children is the lowest level and cruel . Commonnnnnnn!"

@funnyboneofficial:

"Denying a man Access to his kids is something I don’t understand yet."

@_bankyrichy_:

"Guys let's fight for this man !!!! We don't have to wait till he dies before we do. Guys let's give dbanj and all his family members no rest."

@adesope_shopsydoo:

"Fight for your kids, ❤️ they are worth the fight……"

@swag_omoluabi:

"Imagine stopping a father from seeing his kids, but later brainwashing them to believe that their father is not responsible and not fulfilling his duties, causing the kids to harbor resentment toward their dad.I hope both of you can settle the issue amicably for the sake of the kids."

@cindydoyle_0:

"I knew Dotun when I was an Intern with Steam broadcasting and this guy loves his children with his life,Infact this Man is literally grinding hard because of them and to me it’s just wickedness that this Women would want to completely shut him out of the lives of his girls…"

"It is never right to weaponize kids" - Do2dtun's friends say

In a bid to get a clearer picture of things between Do2dtun and his wife, Legit.ng spoke to a close pal of the hypeman, James Tari, and this is what he shared with us:

"A man who's learned not to die is a real man! A man who's learned not to cry is a cold man! Either way, this man wasn't born. He was made. Don't blame the man! Blame the maker... It is never right to weaponize one's kids against a person, especially in the case of a divorce or separation."

Do2dtun blasts police over late singer's tribute night

Legit.ng recalls reporting Do2dtun's reactions after the chaos during Mohbad's candlelight procession on Thursday, September 21, at Muri Okunola Park.

Do2dtun was one of the many celebs at the event who took to social media to slam some protesters who left the assigned location for the candlelight procession.

He noted that the procession was over at 8 p.m., but some persons of their own volition decided to storm the Lekki toll gate to protest.

Source: Legit.ng