Do2dtun has shown that he has not forgiven his former brother-in-law, D'banj, after what he did to him because of his sister

In a video sighted online, Do2dtun was doing his 40th birthday party when the DJ started playing a song by the Koko Master

He shut him down and warned him never to play such music at his party again while telling his guests that he loved them

Media personally, Dotun Ojuolape, aka, Do2dtun, seemed not ready to let go of his grievance against his former brother-in-law, D'banj, with what happened at his 40th birthday party.

Legit.ng had reported that Do2dtun had called out D'banj and accused him of preventing him from seeing his two children. He threatened to share the singer's mobile number with the public.

In a video sighted online, Do2dtun was marking his 40th birthday with some guests when the DJ started playing D'banj's song. He stopped the disc jockey and warned him.

Do2dtun stops DJ from playing D'banj's song at his party. Photo credit @do2dtun/@iambangalee

Do2dtun have fun with guests

In the recording, the radio personality was seen enjoying himself with so many guests on the third floor. They were dancing in a circle before he was rudely interrupted.

After warning the DJ, he made the guests realize how much he valued them and loved them for attending his birthday.

Recall that it took a long time before Do2dtun could get over his experience with his former wife and her family. He would give his view on any topic concerning people being denied the privilege of seeing their children as a result of a broken relationship or crashed marriage.

How fans reacted to the post

Reactions have trailed the post of Do2dtun stopping a DJ from playing D'banj's song at his party. Here are some of the comments below:

@wumi_roky:

"But he’s taking it too far.. the fact that you have an issues with your wife doesn’t mean you should extend the fight to her broda… it doesn’t make sense to me and it’s a sign of immaturity."

@confidencedave_:

"If you come across this post, May you have every reason to smile at the end of the day."

@p1marleyofficial:

"His party, His rules.'

@merit_orbie:

"Dbanj really messed this guy up."

@patbeatz:

"That sounds childish to me.'

@_toby_loba:

"With Wetin Dbanj do am his reason is valid."

@damilolaaaaaaaaa:

"U can say he is taking it to far but Anything dat will ruin your mood or remind your of ur trauma u believe its ur choice to Stand against it! Dotun is Real! i love it."

@supreme_yung1:

"A fuuu at 40."

@arikeeee_:

"I love the way he keeps the same energy on social media and real life."

@adelakuntufayl:

"His reasons are valid! Nothing can be painful for not getting the support of those you thought will be there for you when the chips are down! ."

Do2dtun calls out D'banj's sister

Legit.ng had reported that Do2dtun had shared a series of posts where he made allegations against his former wife, Taiwo, who was D'banj's sister.

According to him, she denied him access to his children. He shared how he had to fight tooth and nail just to see his daughters after his divorce from their mother.

He claimed that his wife's family had been keeping his children from him just to make him look like a deadbeat father.

