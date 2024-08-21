Nigerian international act Wizkid opened up about growing up in a polygamous family and how it shaped his life

The Afrobeats sensation revealed that he has 11 siblings, with four children belonging to his late mother

Speaking on the events life has taught him, he noted that no amount of fame can make him lose his background touch

Nigerian singer Ayodeji Balogun, aka Wizkid, opened up about what determines his life choices.

During a podcast, Wizkid recounted the times he had to skip meals with his siblings. He clarified that no level of fame would make him lose his cool.

The Made in Lagos hitmaker revealed that he came from a family of 11 children, four of whom were directly from his mother.

He noted the experiences he gained growing up as a young boy shaped his perception of life.

"I came from the bottom, I know what it feels like not to have anything. There was a time in my life I have never even had breakfast, it was just lunch or maybe dinner," he said.

Wiz, known for his private life away from the media, appreciated his father and late mother for their guidance.

Wizkid's video trends online

Wizkid seen walking hastily in a neighbourhood

Nigerian Afrobeats international star Ayodeji Balogun made waves online after he was randomly seen in a neighbourhood.

The Grammy Award-winning artist was spotted shirtless in white pants with some of his crew members as he walked hastily across the street.

A young man staying within the vicinity was quick enough to video the moment the musician passed by.

