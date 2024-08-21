Singer Ayo Balogun, aka Wizkid, has opened up on the career he would have chosen if he was not in the music industry

He noted that he loved football and played so well that he made his school's football team, but he could not achieve a career in it

The Essence crooner also hailed footballers and stated that he had some of them as friends, commending their dedication to the sport

Afrobeats singer Ayo Balogun, aka Wizkid, has said that if he was not a musician, he would have become a footballer.

Wizkid opens up on why he did not become a footballer like Messi and Osimhen. Image credit: @leomessi, @wizkidayo, @victorosimeh9

Source: Instagram

He said he was part of his school's football team. However, impatience did not let him make a career out of the sport because he did not like to wake up in the morning.

In the interview shared by @itzbasito on X, Wizkid said that he has footballer friends whom he parties with but they do not smoke or drink and they have to wake up by 6 am to train. To him, that was dedication.

The Essence crooner also noted that he does not move around with bodyguards because he sees his management team as a family. Besides, his manager, Sunday Are, was like a father to him.

Watch Wizkid's video below:

Fans react to Wizkid's interview

Several fans of the Afrobeats singer have reacted to his interview. See some of the comments below:

@AfrokonnectNG:

"Life can change your destiny, if wiz had not made the switch that’s how his musical talent would’ve gone to waste. Sometimes we chase the wrong dreams instead of following our destiny."

@Z2Htv

"How come everyone believes they’re good footballers."

@heisoozy

"Footballer for Mountain on fFre academy."

@De_Shoe_Maker

"My Machala for dey drag with likes of Messi and Ronaldo now."

@a_segzy

"He for better pass Osimeh."

@peter_olamide1:

"Aje, he for don give us World Cup."

