Massive reactions have trailed a comment by Nigerian hit maker Chinedu Izuchukwu Okoli, aka Flavour

The singer was in an interview, where she spoke about his private life growing up and his relationship with women

According to him, he did not know any woman until he was 24 years old, which has now become a major topic online

Nigerian music star Flavour has made major headlines after what he revealed on a recent podcast, in which he spoke about his humble days.

The singer, who recently celebrated his daughter's birthday, became a hot topic on social media.

Flavour evokes drama with his revelation.

Source: Instagram

While speaking on the "In My Opinion" podcast, Flavour recounted losing his innocence at 24. According to him, he was in a band for 13 years, to which he gave his full attention. All he ever knew at the time was music.

Moving on, he stated that the first time he slept with a woman was when he was invited to a bar opening many years ago.

Watch the video here:

The singer and dancer noted that he knew absolutely nothing about a woman's body as he had never experimented in any way.

Flavours' interview shocked many social media users, who were in awe of his steadfastness up until that age.

Flavour spurs reactions online

Legit.ng compiled some reactions below:

@vvivianchampion1:

"Yeah , I heard that gist from someone in his circle that he could barely toast a woman back then."

@_afeezco:

"Normal level."

@officialbblessingceo:

"Even till now u are very shy."

@sunnyy_all_day:

"I lost my own at 30."

@iamharrycarter:

"He’s just like me."

@emeka_:

"Sha keep ya v*r*inity till marriage, my fellow vir**ns in Christ."

@phillotones:

"Bro is like me."

Source: Legit.ng