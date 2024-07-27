Veteran singer Mike Ejeagha has recorded a new feat, a few days after Brain Jotter danced to one of his songs Gwo Ngwo

The skit maker had featured the song in one of his skits, and it went viral immediately after that, with many celebrities jumping on it

His 1983 Album Akuko N’egwu is currently trending on NG Spotify and fans are happy about the development

Providence has smiled on veteran artist, Gentleman Mike Ejeagha, 41 years after releasing his album, Akuko N’egwu which housed the viral Gwo Ngwo song.

Legit.ng had reported that skit maker Brain Jotter had used one of the songs of the album, Gwo Ngwo in his skit, and it went viral with many celebrities jumping on it.

Gentleman Mike Ejeagha records new feat.

Source: Instagram

The album has made it debut at number 95 on NG Spotify. The album also became the oldest works of all time to have recorded such a laudable feat and also to appear on the chart.

Recall that the content creator faced backlash after he danced to one of the songs of the veteran singer. Social media activist, Verydarkman, had come to his rescue and defend him.

How fans reacted to Mike Ejeagha's feat

Reactions have trailed the new record made by the veteran singer. Here are some of the comments below:

@adewaledeyforU:

"Timeless."

@wak_zyyy:

"This life no hurry you fit blow at old age."

@BenLutas:

"Wow win win for The man and Africa."

@ErikKinging:

"E just get as God take dey do en own thing."

@_Menonwhite:

"Sometimes life is never unfair."

@vitorroque9_:

"If you no make am no, no give up oo, just do one or two things and wait until you get old, you must blow."

@meninohaydan:

"See God, see life, see universe."

@Saintxecl:

"Wow."

@ASATA_RICHEE:

"Ogechi kan ma."

@Atahenry:

"We should really take this to number 1."

Radigad slams Brain Jotter over Mike Ejeagha

Legit.ng had reported that the US-based content creator, and media personality, had started a debate among social media users following his post about Brain Jotter.

He opined that the skit maker should pay veteran folklore musician Ejeagha the sum of N100 million.

Radiogad revealed that Brain Jotter made about N400 million and only wanted to cheat the aged musician of his intellectual property.

Source: Legit.ng