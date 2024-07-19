Comedian Brain Jotter's trending dance move on social media has gone international

Super Falcons star Asisat Oshoala and some colleagues were spotted doing the moves after they landed in Bordeaux for the Olympics

The Super Eagles' video has stirred reactions from celebrities, including Brain Jotter, who reshared the video

Popular skit maker Emmanuel Chukwuebuka Amuzie, aka Brain Jotter, has been trending across social media platforms in the country with his new dance video.

The dance moves appear to have become a challenge, with many Nigerians, including celebrities, creating versions of it.

Asisat Oshoala, Super Falcons doing Brain Jotter's dance moves. Credit: @asisat.oshoala @brainjotter

Super Falcons perform Brain Jotter's dance move

Super Falcons' star and FC Bay footballer Asisat Oshoala warmed hearts after she and some teammates were seen making the dance moves after they touched down in Bordeaux before the opening ceremony of the 2024 Olympics.

The heartwarming video showed some of the Falcons' players showing their moves in recognition of Brain Jotter's talent.

Watch video of Asisat Oshoala and some Super Falcons players doing Brain Jotter's move below:

Brain Jotter, others react to Super Falcons' video

While Brain Jotter reshared the video on his Instastory, several celebrities and fans shared their takes on the clip.

Legit.ng captured some of the comments, read them below:

nancyisimeofficial:

"I so much love it."

kingc2c_of_africa:

"I know when you score goals… this will be your new goal celebration.

trophy.bwo:

"Make thid Dance your new Celebration when you score a goal."

shabillionaire01:

"This will be a nice Jubilation on the pitch."

dacakesmaster:

"This challenge go cause kasala oooo."

hennabytara:

"This one sef pass for warm up."

sodium:

"Brainjotter don injected us."

pheelzcapalot:

"New goal celebration activated."

latifat_0321

"I still don’t understand this dance."

iamlekelee

"This Brain Jotter Dance Sweet Sha."

Brainjotter celebrates as he acquires a new house

Earlier, Legit.ng reported the skit maker's achievement.

The comic took to his social media page some months ago to celebrate as he became a new landlord.

The comic at the time was also celebrated another feat as he joined an elite few content creators who had hit 1 million subscribers on their YouTube pages.

