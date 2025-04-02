Queen Mother is occupying her position as assistant birthday girl with so much grace and authority

The actress took to her social media page where she celebrated her lover Oga Paulo O, widely called Paul Okoye on his 58th birthday

She posted a lengthy message and called him sweet words, and described how she would celebrate him once he gets back

Iyabo Ojo and Oga Paulo, Paul Okoye, have been quite open about their relationship, and this is why she is celebrating his 58th birthday with so much love.

Paul Okoye, the music executive, clocked 58 today and is being celebrated by the love of his life, Iyabo Ojo.

Iyabo Ojo wishes Paul Okoye a happy birthday

Recall that Paulo shared a picture of himself looking at his phone and announced that he would be turning 58 soon. Fans in the comment section of his post reacted to it as they shared their take about the picture he shared with them.

In the new post, Iyabo Ojo expressed her love for her man, and said she could not wait for him to return so they can celebrate his special day.

She wrote:

"Happy birthday to my darling, Obim, @pauloo2104! Wishing you many more years of great health, wealth, and happiness. May your aging process be as smooth as your charming smile, and may your joy be contagious!"

"As you celebrate this new chapter, I pray that God grants you all your heart's desires. May we continue to be blessed. Missing you already, baby! Can't wait for you to be back so we can celebrate together. I love you so much! Happy birthday, Odogwu! #birthdayboy ❤️😍😘🥰."

See the post below:

Many celebrate Iyabo Ojo's lover

Legit.ng compiled some reactions, below:

@pauloo2104 said:

"@iyaboojofespris My Ezenwayi ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ we celebrate soon."

@bisola_treasure said:

"Birthday blessings uncle 👏👏👏live longer and shine brighter IJMN."

@officialsholavibrator said:

"Age with mass8ve grace. Strong energetic good hearted man oko.@iyaboojofespris may God continue to uphold nd bless u guys together...Amin aseeee."

@isioma_yocambel said:

"Uncle Paulo good man 🙌🙌🙌Happy birthday to our queen mothers odogwu 🙌God bless and keep you always sir🙏."

@biancahtheironlady said:

"Happiest blessed birthday to yours,more grace 🙏♥️."

@ferraribongkem said:

"Happy birthday our Queen's Obim."

Iyabo Ojo pens a lengthy post to celebrate her man's 58th birthday. Credit: @iyaboojofespris

@ajokeremmy said:

"Happy birthday sir, blessings upon blessings. Long life is yours IJN. Amen🙏🙏."

@officialadesanyatoyosi said:

"Age gracefully to your amazing husband."

@eve_hairluxury said:

"Happy birthday to Oga Paul and to my Daughter, April born Kings and Queens are rare creations of God. Happy birthday to every April born Child in advance including me."

@omodolapo_ said:

"Happy birthday to your HUSBAND ❤️ Odogwu Paranran 🙌. May God continue to keep him in good health and sound mind in Jesus name, Amen 🙏🏼… Forever is the deal in Jesus name, Amen 🙏🏼 Thank you for all you do for my Queen, you love her so much and we can see it. May God bless you real good sir."

Iyabo Ojo slays in glamorous dress

According to a previous report by Legit.ng, Iyabo Ojo built her brand as one of the top fashionistas in the industry, and she proved it again as she slayed in a gorgeous dress.

The stunning outfit had her lover and music executive, Paulo Okoye, praising her style and brilliance.

Several celebs and fans had something to say about her look, including fashion designer Veekee James.

