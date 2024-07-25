Brain Jotter's 'Gwo Gwo Gwo Ngwo challenge' continues to electrify the social media space, with fans linking Manchester United's Antony to the viral dance

Gentleman Mike Ejeagha's song of 1983 has sent the Nigerian social media space agog, after skit maker Brain Jotter jumped on it in one of his posts

Fans on social media have played the song to 'perfect the scene' where Anthony failed to beat Baba Rahman despite all the trickery

Football fans have taken to social media to troll Manchester United star Antony, crowning him the winner of 'Brain Jotter's Gwo Gwo Gwo Ngwo challenge.'

Highlife musician Gentleman Mike Ejeagha has seen his 1983 track "Gwo Gwo Gwo Ngwo" go viral again after more than 40 years when the skit maker turned it into a viral dance.

The challenge involves the dancers moving their waists rhythmically and doing legwork to the beat of the song “Gwo Gwo Gwo Ngwo!”

Fans have crowned Antony the winner of Brain Jotter’s 'Gwo Gwo Gwo Ngwo Challenge'. Photo: Ash Donelon.

Premium Times reports that the dance involves two people facing each other, walking towards one another, and then engaging in a comic dance step.

And now fans have linked a move by Manchester United's Antony to the trending viral dance in Nigeria.

The moment came on January 28, 2023, during an FA Cup Fourth Round match between Manchester United and Reading at Old Trafford.

Antony linked with Brain Jotter's viral dance

GiveMeSport reports that Antony found himself by the corner flag, attempting to beat Baba Rahman, his marker.

The very skilful Brazilian tried to use his trickery to deceive the Ghanaian defender, pulling off a number of body feints.

Rahman was unbothered as he ended up winning the ball, leaving Anthony on the turf.

Following the viral “Gwo Gwo Gwo Ngwo" dance, fans on social media have played the song to 'perfect the scene'.

@AJSilverCFC posted the clip on X with the caption:

"We have our winner of the brainjotter dance challenge all the way from Manchester United."

@Mikkyyyyy_ replied with laughing emojis, and added in Pidgin English:

"Nothing wey I no go see for this internet."

@Chukwuemezugo_ said:

"This video will come in handy this coming season, Vamos to the editor."

Brain Jotter splashes cash on Ejeagha

In a video clip, Brain Jotter and his team were spotted at the home of Mike Ejeagha where they handed the living legend the sum of N2 million.

Jotter's kind gestures warmed the hearts of many social media users, who have also pledged to contribute the money when the man is located.

Oshoala jumps on Brain Jotter's viral challenge

Legit.ng earlier reported that Super Falcons star Asisat Oshoala and some colleagues were spotted making the moves after they landed in Bordeaux for the Olympics.

The viral challenge is so addictive that even celebrities have jumped on it.

