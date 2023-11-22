Skit maker Brainjotter was recently in the news after a video of him trying to help a young disabled girl took a wild twist

The story got so big at the time that popular Afrobeat star Davido and even the governor of Osun state all got involved

Brainjotter during a recent chat with Legit.ng shared his thoughts about the entire debacle and why he doesn't feel hurt that Eniola scammed him

Legit.ng also spoke with fast-rising Lagos baker Legendary Sheedah, who shared how a group of bakers came together to help Eniola weeks before he met Brainjotter

Some weeks back, famous Nigerian skit maker Emmanuel Chukwuebuka Amuzie, aka Brainjotter, was in the news.

The comic had shared a clip of a disabled alleged young lady whom he saw selling pure water on the Lekki-Epe expressway.

Comedian Brainjotter finally speaks about the alleged disabled girl who scammed him, Eniola. Photo credit: @brainjotter/@famousblogng

Source: Instagram

Brain Jotter, who is gradually becoming famous for his philanthropy, called on Nigerians to help the young lady.

He also made a call to action to other well-to-do Nigerians to join him to help the alleged young lady.

Among those who responded were renowned Afrobeat star Davido and his uncle, the Osun state governor, Ademola Adeleke.

Eniola is a boy, not a girl - Naija Bakers reveal

However, within hours, the entire case took a drastic turn as some person came out to slam the young lady as a fraudster.

It was revealed that Eniola wasn't a girl but a boy.

A group of Lagos bakers went online to debunk Eniola's claims, revealing how they raised over N600k for him some weeks before and got him an apartment.

His gender was never the problem, it is the scheme - Brainjotter says

The skit maker shared during the chat that he had no problem with Eniola's gender; instead, it was the motive to defraud innocent people who genuinely wanted to help him.

"Scamming me was never the problem. It is the scheme behind changing his gender, collecting over N600k from some people only to go back to the street to repeat the same scheme again. That's the real issue. Brainjotter said."

Legit.ng also spoke with Legendary Sheedah, one of the bakers who donated funds for Eniola before the Brainjotter debacle.

She said:

"Yes, a group of some Lagos bakers, myself included, helped raise funds for Eniola and even helped him get an apartment. Just weeks before, Brainjotter saw along the Lekki-Epe expressway."

Brainjotter celebrates as he acquires a new house

Earlier, Legit.ng reported the skit maker's latest feat. The comic recall took to his social media page some months ago to celebrate as he became a new landlord.

The comic at the time was also celebrating another feat as he joined an elite few content creators who had hit 1 million subscribers on their YouTube pages.

Source: Legit.ng