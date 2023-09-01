Popular Nigerian skit maker Brainjotter recently got many people teary online with a philanthropic act he pulled off to help a woman and her daughter

The comedian had shared a clip on his page to call out singers Davido, Soso Soberekon, Tunde Ednut and Obi Cubana for not sharing with the public how it feels like to help people in need

In the viral video, Brainjotter revealed that he has never felt the way he recently did after paying for the surgery of a woman with a skin ulcer condition

Renowned Nigerian skit maker Brainjotter recently stirred emotions online with a clip he shared on his page about a woman who is a massive fan of his work that he flew to Abuja to meet.

Brainjotter, in the video shared on his page, revealed how he got to know the woman after seeing a clip of her with a syringe and bandages wrapped around her legs.

Comedian Brainjotter calls out Davido, Obi Cubana after helping a woman with skin ulcers. Photo credit: @brainjotter

In the clip, the woman could be heard calling Brainjotter her painkiller. The comic noted that after seeing the video, he tried reaching out to the woman via the DM of the person who posted the clip online.

Brainjotter noted that during his conversation with the woman's daughter, he discovered she was terminally ill with Skin Ulcer and was indeed undergoing surgery.

Why Davido, Obi Cubana, and Tunde Ednut no share this update - Brainjotter rants

In the lengthy video, the comedian called out famous celebrity philanthropists for never publicly sharing what it feels like when they help people in dire need.

The comedian flew to Abuja to meet the woman at the Abuja Teaching Hospital and paid fully for the surgery with support from his colleague OGB Recent.

Watch the extensive video of Brainjotter's philanthropic work:

See how celebs and other netizens reacted to the video

@donjazzy:

"More blessings bro."

@chiomakpotha:

"Brainjotter is my painkiller."

@iyaboojofespris:

"God bless your soul."

@crazeclown:

"An amazing feeling God will perfect her healing."

@iamnasboi:

"Life no hard na people wicked."

@shemi_ex:

"Omo sweet thing i have watched this week!..it really touched me."

@sir_kennis:

"God bless you sir may God reward you and all whose making this a success."

@craftydisciple:

"This is so touching, More grace to help those in need."

@duloiamofficial:

"Her smile mama u shall be fine❤️."

@4masureboy:

"Ogb don Achieve that babe."

@smart_kidd11:

"@brainjotter @ogb_recent_ God bless you guys so much ❤️, Omo jotter and OGB come GWAGWALADA specialist hospital sef and we no know Enhh God."

@jbmcares:

"...That's pure love straight from the heart. More blessings."

