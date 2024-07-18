Nollywood actor Chinedu Ikedieze’s marriage has now drawn the attention of Nigerians on social media

Only days after the Aki and Pawpaw star celebrated his wife, Stephanie Promise, online, photos of his first wife, Nneoma, made the rounds

The old photos of Aki with his first wife sparked an online debate as netizens wondered if they were separated

Nigerian actor Chinedu Ikedieze, aka Aki, piqued fans' interest in his marriage after he celebrated his wife, Stephanie Promise, on social media.

Just recently, the movie star’s wife turned a new age, and Aki took to his Instagram page to share her photo accompanied by a lengthy love note in which he thanked her for their three children, among other things.

However, only days after Chinedu Ikedieze’s declaration of love for his wife, talks started to make the rounds that she wasn’t the same person he got married to in 2011. The Aki and Pawpaw star had tied the knot with one Nneoma Nwaijah 13 years ago.

It did not take long for old photos of Aki and Nneoma to make the rounds, leaving netizens wondering if they had broken up or if he was still married to her alongside Stephanie.

Swipe to see old photos of Aki and Nneoma below:

Netizens ask questions about Aki’s first wife

Legit.ng gathered some reactions from netizens after old photos of Chinedu Ikedieze’s first wife emerged only days after he celebrated his second wife, Stephanie Promise. Read them below:

m.r_propertiesng:

“Both women look alike.”

akwaugo001:

“What people dnt knw, they can’t talk bout it. Now wey dem know , they will go nd dig out receipts wey we no snd them. I love how he kept his fam private.”

omobolanleaisha:

Gympro_max:

“You people just wants to spoil this institution called Marriage fr!”

Meet_jennyconsult:

“He didn't say anything about break-up .”

elle_techtopia:

“I thought as much. I remember this 2011 wedding vividly and the wife's face was quite different from the current wife face and I assumed maybe growth and motherhood happened. Congratulations to him and his family.”

A.r.b.i.g.i.r.l:

“I love this for AKI .. he deserves this peace, happiness and love ❣️.he married well despite his height.”

Ririnwaa:

“Where did he say that they are no longer together.”

pxquisite_designs:

“I had to check each paragraph again to be sure I read well…cos where on earth did he say they aren’t together anymore .”

firstkingfrank:

“Linda, did he mention he’s no longer married to the first wife? This is his SECOND WIFE… He’s rich like NED, so is doing like NED.”

Omobolanleaisha:

“Real love still exists nah you dey find talk,handsome dark guy instead of you to look for someone who know your and value you ❤️.”

Aki gets emotional over friendship with Pawpaw

Legit.ng previously reported that the actor recalled fondly the first time he met his best companion and acting partner, Osita Iheme, also known as Pawpaw.

During an interview with Chude Jideonwo, the veteran actor described their instant bond.

Aki's recollections took him back to his youthful days in Aba when he lived with his uncle and how unusual circumstances linked him to Pawpaw.

