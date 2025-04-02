Victor Osimhen scored twice to help Galatasaray beat Fenerbahce in the Turkish Cup quarter-final

Osimhen opened the scoring in the 10th minute before scoring from the penalty spot in the 27th

The result makes it near impossible for Jose Mourinho to win a trophy in his first season in Turkey

Victor Osimhen has offered his thoughts after helping Galatasaray beat fiercest rivals Fenerbahce to progress to the semifinal of the 2024/25 Turkish Cup.

Osimhen opened the scoring in the first half with a brilliant strike after Baris Alper Yilmaz inadvertently deflected an aerial ball onto his path and he made no mistake.

Victor Osimhen celebrates with the fans after Galatasaray beat Fenerbahce 2-1. Photo by Isa Terli.

Source: Getty Images

He added the second goal minutes later from the penalty spot after Kaah Ayhan was fouled in the box and the Nigerian forward dispatched it to make it 2-0

Fener attacker Sebastian Szymanski made it 2-1 just before halftime, leaving the encounter open in the second half, but it was chaos that dominated the second 45 minutes.

There were no goals in the second half and Osimhen’s brace was enough to help Galatasaray progress to the semifinal and limited Mourinho’s chances of winning a trophy.

Osimhen speaks after Galatasaray win

Osimhen, speaking to the media after the match, quoted by galatasaray.org, claimed the team was motivated by the 2-1 loss to Besiktas in the Istanbul derby last week.

“We know that Galatasaray - Fenerbahçe matches are intense and difficult matches,” he said. It is necessary to focus from the first minute to the ninetieth minute.

"We were actually optimistic when we came. Unfortunately, we made our fans unhappy last week. We had to play well here to compensate for them. Now we will look at the upcoming matches and progress match by match.”

He once again reiterated his love for the club and also praised his teammates for helping him, promising that he will do everything for the club.

Jose Mourinho looks dejected during Galatasaray's 2-1 win over over Fenerbahce. Photo by Abdulhamid Hosbas.

Source: Getty Images

“As I have said in previous interviews, I have really loved this club since I came here, I loved the people here, I loved the fans. I want to reciprocate their love by working hard,” he said.

“My teammates are also very important to me. They always support me. Of course, scoring a goal in the derby was important. If my teammates had not done very important things, I would not have been able to score those goals. I am grateful to them in this regard.”

“I want to continue my performance. I want to do everything I can for the team,” he concluded.

Osimhen contributed to the chaos in that match after clashing with Milan Skriniar and both players were shown a yellow card. As seen in a video by Fotomac, he somersaulted multiple times in front of the Fenerbahce fans after the match.

Galatasaray dealt Osimhen transfer blow

Legit.ng reported that Galatasaray were dealt a setback in their pursuit of Osimhen permanently after the Turkish state warned the club against the use of sponsors to get it done.

The club have resolved to activate multiple sponsorship deals to afford the transfer, but have been told that the €75 million could make them go bankrupt.

