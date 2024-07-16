Actor, Chinedu Ikedieze, aka Aki, has opened up about why he decided to be a lawyer and how he got his first movie role

The movie star, who gained fame for his funny roles, noted that he felt being brilliant was all he needed to become anything in life

However, he settled to become a lawyer while thriving in the Nigerian film industry over the years

Nollywood actor, Chinedu Ikedieze, better known as Aki, has shared how he joined the Nigerian movie industry in 1998.

He revealed that when he was at the Institute of Management and Technology (IMT), Enugu, he saw actors, and during that period, the movie Ikuku was produced. It inspired him to become an actor.

A filmmaker Afam Okereke introduced him to Nollywood and advised him to attend auditions. He did and bagged a role in the blockbuster movie Evil Men. This changed his perception of life.

Other actors in the film were Liz Benson, and Zack Orji, among others.

In a podcast with media personality, Chude Jideonwo, Aki said he believes being brilliant enhances the dream of everyone to be whom they desire. At this point, he wanted to be a lawyer, doctor, or engineer.

However, with the happenings around him and his interactions with people, the father of two decided to be a lawyer.

Fan reacts to Aki's interview

A fan expressed surprise that Chinedu Ikedieze was a lawyer. See his comment below:

@chrisadetula:

"Wow. He is a lawyer?"

