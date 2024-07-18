Nollywood actress Sarah Martins sparked an online debate after advising ladies on the kind of men to avoid

On her Instagram page, the movie star shared a photo of a physically built man with tattoos and shared her observations about people like him

Sarah Martin’s opinion on the matter raised hilarious reactions from netizens, with some supporting her take

Nigerian actress Sarah Martins has made headlines for the umpteenth time after she gave women relationship advice on the kinds of men they should avoid.

Taking to her official social media page, Sarah posted a photo of a physically fit black man with tattoos all over his arms. She then accompanied the photo with a lengthy caption describing people like him.

According to the movie star, women who are attracted to men who look like that need to be careful. She explained that they bring nothing but infection and tears to the woman.

She wrote in part:

“Being attracted to men built like this simply means you're attracted to gigolos, play boys, time wasters, club lovers and they will drain you financially, emotionally and sexuallly.

Go for calm looking responsible men that have something going on for them outside social media fake life….The truth is, calm men are the real wild cats when it comes to adult stuffs ”

See her post below:

Peeps react to Sarah Martins’ post

Legit.ng gathered some reactions from netizens to what Sarah Martins had to say. Read them below:

glamourmimi_official:

“Pray for me na my type be this.”

prmiere_dame_cynthia:

“Exactly she is right❤️.”

Jeff_agu:

“You like tats but you don't like men on tats. Make it make sense.”

_lokobanty:

“Must have done a big exploration to come to this conclusion. Thanks sis, we will use this information to good use.”

foodgasmbydetoun:

“Did she forget that she also has tattoo. Cos I’m confused. And this one no different from naija police, cos see profiling.”

Prec653:

“And she is Absolutely Right.”

ginisfavoured:

“I love men like this, very dark sexyy and masculine.”

iamkingtrey:

“Poor mindset smh ‍♂️ so because someone has tattoos or is built the person is a problem men avoid women with her mindset thank me later.”

iammrkaze:

“Which one of you break this Aunty heart? .”

Omoyemeh_special:

“Sarah how many of them don show you pepper, tag them so other girls can avoid them Biko.”

