Nollywood actor Chinedu Ikedieze aka Aki has showered praises on his wife, Stephanie, on social media

On July 16, 2024, Stephanie turned a new age, and the movie star penned down an emotional message to her

In the lengthy note, Aki poured out his heart to his wife, and netizens gushed over the heartwarming message

Nigerian actor Chinedu Ikedieze, of Aki and Pawpaw fame, recently took to social media to praise his wife, Stephanie Promise.

Stephanie turned a new age on July 16, 2024, and the movie star made it a special celebration by pouring out his heart to the mother of his kids.

Fans react to Aki's love letter to wife. Photos: @chineduikedieze

Source: Instagram

The Nollywood actor shared a photo of the celebrant and penned a love note expressing his appreciation for her being his wife and the mother of their three children.

Recall that Stephanie recently gave birth to their first son after having two daughters. According to Chinedu Ikedieze, his wife is the heart of their family and the rock they lean on.

The actor’s birthday message to his wife reads in part:

“You are the heart of our family, the rock we all lean on. Your love and dedication to me and our children are unparalleled, and I am endlessly grateful for the life we are building together!

As we welcome our son, CHIDUBEM IVAN CHINEDU IKEDIEZE (CiCi) into this world, I am reminded of the boundless love and joy you bring into my life. You are my partner, my best friend, and the love of my life. On this special birthday, I hope you feel the immense tenderness and appreciation that surrounds you, the unbreakable bond and the love that radiates within us.”

See his full post below:

Fans react to Aki’s birthday message to wife

Legit.ng gathered some comments from Nigerians about actor Aki’s birthday message to his wife, Stephanie. Read them below:

Chachaekefaani:

“Happy birthday gorgeous Queen ❤️.”

Obehiinojie:

“Happy birthday our wife, congratulations ❤️❤️❤️.”

mary_uche:

“Happy birthday our beautiful wife God bless you.”

toluasanu:

“Happy birthday Mrs Ikedieze; you’re gorgeous and loved! God bless you .”

Samajibola:

“Happy birthday my oga's madam.”

adakarl1:

“Awww happy birthday our wife. Thanks for taking care of our bro and kids❤️.”

bustlineyetunde:

“Happy birthday to your soul mate.”

therealsimcard:

“Back To Back Celebrations for Madam HBD Madam.”

Ike_cubana:

“Happy birthday madam. God's blessings in good health and happiness always. Congratulations.”

Source: Legit.ng