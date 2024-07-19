A Nigerian woman elicited emotions around singer 2baba’s marriage to actress Annie idibia

The lady, in the comfort of her home, suddenly remembered the music legend and his wife and decided to say a word of prayer for them

The mischievous woman hailed Annie over her marriage to the singer, and then burst out in wicked laughter, spurring reactions online

A Nigerian woman sparked mixed reactions online after sharing her thoughts on actress Annie Idibia and her marriage to Afrobeats legend Innocent Ujah Idibia, aka 2Baba.

In a video that has since gone viral, the woman, speaking from the comfort of her bedroom, mentioned that she had just thought of the actress and her marriage to 2Baba.

A lady showed sarcastic concerns about Annie Idibia's marriage. Credit: @annieidibia

Source: Instagram

She acknowledged that Annie was one of God’s strongest soldiers and urged people to keep her in their personal prayers, saying:

“I just remembered Annie Idibia, one of God’s strongest soldiers.”

As she concluded her statement, the woman burst into a fit of uncontrollable laughter.

See the video below:

Reactions trail post about Annie Idibia’s marriage

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

gracie_eni:

"You remember her but she doesn’t remember you and you use your time to laugh at a person who is in a better place."

soloblinkz:

"Is this supposed to be hilarious? Because I'm not laughing."

lusciousbella:

"Its how you didn’t take a close look at mirror before trying to bring another woman down! Misery sure loves company."

lorenzomenakaya:

"RB, please consider the kind of veins on people's foreheads before posting their videos. It will save them from exposing their bra!n/ess faces covered with akwara gi.'"

nigerianremotelady:

"Hmm!! This internet has taken away sense from many people."

dukebazon:

"How is your own life."

torn_dada:

"You wey no fit get carpenter as husband dey laugh another woman."

_foreverwinnie_:

"Think about your own life too."

preciousstone__foods:

"Am sure she doesn’t have a man in her life."

Family portrait of 2baba’s children trends

Nigerian music legend Innocent Ujah Idibia, aka 2baba made it to the news recently over the wealth of kids he had from different women.

2baba, who is currently married to his longtime girlfriend Annie Idibia, has two beautiful girls and five other children from two women: Sumbo Ajaba and Pero Adeniyi.

A portrait of some of his children made waves online after netizens spotted how the African Queen’s crooner children looked exactly like him and commended his good genes.

Proofreading by Nkem Ikeke, journalist and copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng