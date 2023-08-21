Renowned actor Chinedu Ikedieze, also known as Aki, spoke on how destiny made him and his colleague Osiata Iheme popularly known as Pawpaw, cross paths

During an interview with popular media personality Chude Jideonwo, he emphasised the instant connection they had on their first meeting

Aki's recollections took him back to his youthful days in Aba when he lived with his uncle, and how unusual circumstances linked him to Pawpaw

Nollywood ace actor Chinedu Ikedieze, also known as Aki, recalled fondly the first time he met his best companion and acting partner, Osita Iheme, also known as Pawpaw.

During an interview with Chude Jideonwo veteran actor described their instant bond.

Chinedu Ikedieze speaks on the unwavering bond between him and Osita Iheme Credit: @thefilmconversation, @chineduikedieze

Source: Instagram

He mentioned that he once lived with his uncle in Aba, where they first met. And recalled several incidents in which his customer in the market informed him that his clothes were available, despite the fact that he had not paid for any clothes.

The confusion persisted until his classmates told him they had spotted someone who resembled him and could be mistaken for him.

Chinedu eventually met Osita in person, and he characterised their first encounter as "instant chemistry."

He admired their flawless performances on set and their ability to compensate for each other when they forgot lines.

See the video below

Chinedu Ikedieze's video sparks reactions

See how fans reacted to the sweet revelation below:

@Plutonology:

"I refuse to believe these two just met by coincidence. It was designed and destined that way."

@cycarter75:

"You could feel the love from his voice."

@yellow_zara:

"Nothing like finding your person in this life and it lasts forever, doesn’t necessarily have to be romantic."

@HAPPIBUZO:

"My take on this interview is that place he quoted a line from Macbeth as if it was a line from our national anthem."

@shybosssss:

"Legends!! Y’all made our childhood sweet. Thought we were age mates when I was small tho."

@MimsOkoro:

"His excitement is so palpable, like he's been waiting to tell these stories for the longest time. So heartwarming!"

