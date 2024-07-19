The custody drama between singer Davido and his first babymama, Sophia Momodu, over Imade, has continued to trend

Some Nigerian ladies took to social media to share their opinions on how the matter can be resolved

Netizens dropped their two cents on the ladies' opinion on the custody battle for Imade

Nigerian singer David Adeleke Davido and his first babymama, Sophia Momodu’s custody battle for their daughter, Imade Adeleke, has continued to interest netizens.

Many weeks after the former couple washed their dirty linen in public following court proceedings, a Nigerian lady, Amanda Chisom, posted her two cents on the matter on social media.

In a screenshot of her post going viral, Chisom claimed that Sophia was being unnecessarily mean to Davido and that there should be ways to settle the custody amicably.

The Facebook user also added that if she were Davido, she would no longer contribute a dime to Imade’s upkeep and would also warn his billionaire father to back off. According to her, if Sophia had been Portable’s baby mama, she would have seen things.

Another lady, Renike Waters, reacted to Chisom’s post. According to her, Davido should keep paying his daughter’s fees while Imade continues living with Sophia.

See a screenshot of their exchange below:

Netizens react as ladies debate over Imade’s custody

Legit.ng gathered some reactions from netizens about the debate of shared custody of Imade. Read them below:

Pweety_gifted:

“Learn to mind your business Biko.”

Yiinngi:

“When it comes to Nigeria, Nigerian women has the most to say. OBO paying millions of Naira for his OWN CHILD. Same OBO pays thousands of dollars and pounds MONTHLY for his children.”

Olanikiherself:

“These ones will leave their family problems amd ce online to be show casing saliva in top other people's issue nawaaa.”

exdeclutter:

“Too much sense. Sophia is a very mean woman and mother.”

sleek_savage:

“I can’t imagine coming online and having people discuss my private life like this. I would lose my shii.”

