Nigerian musician and disc jockey Florence Otedola aka DJ Cuppy trend online as she shared about the new man in her life

She highlighted that she has been single for a long time but have found a sense of peace since meeting her new partner

The billionaire heiress pointed out how her new man embodies the perfect qualities had always wanted

Nigerian musician and disc jockey Florence Otedola aka DJ Cuppy has revealed her 'Christian husband' as she celebrates finding peace after years of being single.

The billionaire heiress , who has been single for quite some time, turned to her X page to introduce her "Christian Husband."

She said that she chose to create her own Christian husband with the use of AI, whom she named ElijahGPT.

The use of AI according to her has shaped her ideal partner, combining faith, emotional support, and practical qualities, but in a fantasy sense

Cuppy noted that it has improved her spiritual life by leading bible studies and devotions alongside her.

See wrote:

“After being single for SO long I finally found peace… I’ve decided to create my own Christian husband via AI. His name is ElijahGPT. He leads Bible study, speaks in tongues, sends daily devotionals, asks how my spirit is doing, and never forgets our anniversary. My guy even tithes digitally.”

See her post below:

In a previous report, Mr Nigeria Ugo Nwokolo shared why he believes the billionaire’s daughter, Florence Ifeoluwa Otedola, aka DJ Cuppy, is actually not ready to get married.

DJ Cuppy has been quite vocal about her yearning for a meaningful relationship especially after her engagement with her British boxer boyfriend, Ryan Taylor, did not lead to marriage.

This was one of many relationships that DJ Cuppy had that did not lead to a meaningful end. She has been vocal about how it affected her on social media. Just recently, Mr Nigeria, Ugo Nwokolo, was a guest on The Honest Bunch Podcast when he spoke about DJ Cuppy’s love life.

According to the international model, he does not believe that DJ Cuppy is actually ready for marriage. Explaining further, Nwokolo said that he feels that way because if the billionaire’s daughter wants a man, she can go through her DMs on all her social media platforms and she would see messages from numerous men interested in her.

The international model said not every man in DJ Cuppy’s DM would be a gold digger and there must be some of them who have true feelings for her. Ugo Nwokolo said it’s the wrong mentality for the billionaire’s daughter to be looking for a man with the same social status as her.

DJ Cuppy’s post trends online

Legit.ng combined the reactions below:

@XeraBlizz said;

Why always talking about you been single?

@JonesSmith71475 said:

"Una go soon break up give am a month."

@CroBender wrote:

"You could get custom made factory husband from China, you know."

@techprophett said:

"I can actually help you create one that's not delulu and least does all this!"

@thealexisJnr wrote:

"Cuppy, you are always talking being single. Are you sure you don't want to go back to it?"

@vulcanstudionft said:

"ElijahGPT already sounding more reliable than half the men out here. 100% response rate, no temptation, and always puts God first."

DJ Cuppy speaks about her busy life

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that DJ Cuppy had opened up on how busy her life had become and how it was on another level compared to what she experienced in the past.

According to the billionaire's daughter, her desire to stay busy is influenced by purpose, and she is focused on God's plan for her life.

Since the daughter of Femi Otedola became baptized, her posts have been centred majorly on her relationship with God.

