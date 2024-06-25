After more than nine years of being together, Davido and Chioma are finally getting married in a traditional style

Their wedding theme, Chivido, has been trending across different social media platforms in the country as celebrities, fans, and supporters celebrate with the couple

As they tie the knot traditionally today, June 25, in Lagos, we take you down memory lane of how what is now called Chivido started

Some weeks back, music star David Adeleke, aka Davido, during a courtesy visit to Nigerian-UK-based pastor Tobi Adegboyega's residence in London, confirmed rumours of his wedding to his heartthrob and mother of his twins, Chioma Rowland, aka Chef Chi.

The traditional wedding with the theme 'Chivido' (a combination of their names used by fans) is taking place in Lagos on Tuesday, June 24, and is expected to be attended by the crème de la crème in and outside the country.

Davido featured Chioma in Assurance music video. Credit: @davido

Legit.ng recalls reporting that Super Eagles star and Napoli golden boy Victor Osimhen will be among the popular faces at the event as he trended online with a video of him dancing with his wedding invitation card.

Amid the colourful videos and display of elegance fans and wellwishers are anticipating from Chivido, we are taking you back to when Davido and Chioma met over nine years ago. Wow!

How did Davido and Chioma meet?

There are no precise details of the year they met. However, Chioma was a student at Babcock University, the same tertiary institution from which Davido graduated in 2014 when they met.

During an interview with Tattleroomng in 2023, Davido claimed he had known Chioma for 20 years.

In his words:

“‘Me and my wife, we grew up together, we met in school. We are just so used to each other. She is like a part of me."

Watch a video from Davido's interview below:

When did Chioma and Davido's relationship become public?

However, in 2015, the DMW label owner and Chioma became public knowledge after pictures of them together emerged online.

Note that this was the same year Davido welcomed his first child and daughter, Imade Adeleke, with his baby mama, Sophia Momodu.

In 2018, the Unavailable crooner confessed his love for Chioma in his hit song, Assurance, further solidifying their relationship.

Assurance came with a wedding-themed video, and many then assumed Davido and Chioma were married.

Chioma becomes Davido's baby mama

In 2019, Davido, who already had two daughters, Imade and Hailey, with two different women, welcomed a son, Ifeanyi Adeleke, with Chioma.

During this period she was referred to as one of the singer's baby mamas despite having announced their engagement and introduction. However, in 2020, rumours emerged on social media that the couple were close to parting ways, but none of them confirmed or debunked the claims.

Also, in 2020, Davido announced he would get married to Chioma that year.

Painful side: Chioma and Davido lost Ifeanyi

In 2022, three-year-old Ifeanyi died after drowning in a swimming pool, which made Davido and Chioma take a break away from social media.

While Davido has since returned online, Chioma is yet to post on her official Instagram page.

Davido's court wedding with Chioma

In 2023, Davido confirmed he was legally married to Chioma as pictures emerged on social media, stirring celebration from their fans.

That same year, Davido and Chioma welcomed twins in the US.

Finally, today, we watch the adorable couple tie the traditional knot! What a 'Chividoing' love story.

