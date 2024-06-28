A Nigerian mother has expressed her feelings after witnessing the wedding of celebrity couple Davido and Chioma

In a video clip, she revealed her desire for her daughters to experience a similar grand wedding in the future

The mother advised her daughters to be highly selective when choosing a husband, emphasising that she holds high standards for them

A Nigerian mum recently shared her admiration for the opulent wedding of celebrity couple Davido and Chioma.

In a heartfelt video, she expressed her wish for her daughters to one day have equally magnificent weddings.

Mother speaks after CHIVIDO's wedding.

Source: TikTok

She urged her daughters to be discerning in their choice of partners, highlighting the importance of high standards and the desire for them to marry someone who meets these expectations, as shown by @dunni__23.

Davido and Chioma’s wedding

Nigerian megastar David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido, and his longtime partner, Chioma Rowland (also known as Chefchi), tied the knot in June.

They held their traditional star-studded wedding and church ceremony in Lagos on June 25, 2024. The event was attended by notable figures from business, politics, and entertainment. Davido looked dashing in Yoruba and Igbo traditional attire, while Chioma radiated elegance.

Their love story began before Davido's fame, and he expressed gratitude for her authentic support during his humble beginnings. The couple faced tragedy when they lost their son Ifeanyi in 2022, but they welcomed twins in the United States.

