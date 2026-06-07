Adunni Ade had the internet buzzing as she revealed a secret she kept away from the media for two years

Nollywood actress, in celebration of her birthday on June 7, 2026, shared photos of her newborn baby

Not stopping there, Adunni took fans on the personal journey of how she birthed her newest bundle of joy

Nollywood actress Adunni Ade has opened up on a recent development in her life as she celebrates her birthday today, June 7, 2026.

Taking to Instagram, the movie star shared stunning maternity photos and disclosed that she and her partner quietly welcomed a baby girl two years ago.

Adunni Ade shares never-before-seen baby bump photos after welcoming newborn. Credit: @adunniade

Source: Instagram

Adunni explained that the journey to motherhood was far from easy, marked by “silent battles, moments that tested me, and a strength I had to grow into.

"While fans saw one version of her life online, she said she was living something “much deeper and much more personal.”

The actress emphasised that her story is not one of scandal or broken homes.

“Not every single mother fits your assumptions. Not every story is a scandal. Not every blessing comes with drama attached,” she wrote.

She added that after nearly a decade-long journey, “God gave me mine. Fully. Peacefully. Intentionally. Not ‘another woman’s man’, all in the name of clicks.”Adunni revealed that she and her partner chose privacy to protect their peace, noting: “Not everything good needs an audience.

We wanted to enjoy our blessing.” Their daughter, Baby Sal, is described as their “answered prayer” and proof that “God still writes beautiful stories in His own time.”

She concluded with gratitude to her supporters: “To everyone who has shown us real love and genuine prayers, I say thank you. May your own blessings locate you. P.S. No single home is or was broken in the making of our Baby Sal. It’s always love.”

See her post below:

Legit.ng earlier reported that Adunni Ade responded to criticism after being seen at a Celestial Church event despite being a practising Muslim.

The actress attended the 60th birthday Thanksgiving of Prince Dele Akinola at the

The celebration lasted a full week, but one of the highlights was Adunni Ade’s grand entrance at the church, where she appeared in a modest white outfit, greeted attendees, and took her seat among the celebrant’s guests.

Her presence quickly sparked mixed reactions online, with some questioning whether she had converted back to Christianity. A netizen even asked if she was still a Muslim.

Reacting to the speculation, Adunni Ade clarified her faith, stating:

“Born and raised in a Muslim household. Still practice Islam.”

She further explained that her attendance was strictly professional, as she has been a brand ambassador for Prince Dele Akinola’s company for over five years. In a social media post, she wrote:

“I am a Muslim. Try reading the caption. I was invited to the event. I work with the celebrant’s company and have been the brand ambassador for over 5 years.”

Fans and celebrities celebrate Adunni Ade

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

diaryofakitchenlover said:

"So happy again, my twinnie. I can't believe I attended her first birthday; besties, she’s soooo beautiful 😍."

nkechiblessingsunday said:

"Baby Sal😍🫶🏻❤️ Aunty B loves you silly ❤️❤️."

agbeke_moore said:

"No single home was broken 😂congrats my woman ❤️."

sharonooja

"Congratulations and happy birthday ❤️."

_remnantsoffavour

"That PS was necessary 😂 Congratulations mama ❤️."

realomojinad said:

"Baby mi toh pretty ju Iya e lo Congratulations once again ADUNNIADE mummy SAL🎉🎊🥳🥳🎂🎂. God’s timing is always perfect 🥂🤍."

theteniola

"Congratulations mama!! And happy birthdayyyy 🫂🫶🏽🤍."

oni_ipanu said:

"So happy to see this 🙌🙌🙌🙌 God will answer me too soon 🙌🙌🙌 Congratulations ma."

Adunni Ade's newborn announcement comes with a surprising two-year confession. Credit: @adunniade

Source: Instagram

Adunni Ade calls out Kokozaria

Legit.ng earlier reported that Adunni Ade found herself in the black book of some of her colleagues after she called them out for collecting money to campaign for some politicians.

A few days after the callout, she cried out on social media that some people were threatening her. She called Mc Oluomo's boy, Kokozaria.

According to her, if anything happened to her, they should hold him responsible. She posted a video where Kokozaria was saying he would send people to deal with her.

Source: Legit.ng