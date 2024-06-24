As preparations for Davido and Chioma's wedding get to their peak, a recent video of the singer delivering one of the Chivido IV at Victor Osimhen's house goes viral

The way the Super Eagles striker reacted when Davido gave him one of the IVs and souvenirs for Chivido 2024 has gone viral

In one of the videos, popular social media activist Verydarkman was observed to have accompanied Davido during the visit to Osimhen's house

As preparations for Chivido 2024 peak, Victor Osimhen is one of the last celebrities to receive an invite to the wedding.

A video of the Super Eagles and Napoli striker receiving his Chivido invite has gone viral. The trending clip stirred emotions on social media because of how Osimhen reacted after getting his invite.

Super Eagles striker Victor Osimhen sparks reactions online after a clip of him dancing after his Chivido 2024 IV was delivered to him trends. Photo credit: @davido/@victorosimhen9

The footballer was spotted dancing when Davido gave him his invite and other souvenirs for Chivido 2024.

Verydarkman visits Osimhen

Davido himself delivered the invite to Osimhen. Popular social media activist Verydarkman was spotted with the singer during the delivery.

He was heard hailing the Napoli striker while Davido recorded the viral moment.

Watch the trending clip below:

Netizens react to video of Osimhen dancing

See some of the comments that trailed Osimhen's video:

@vincentcollins99:

"They should have kept VDM inside until after the wedding…"

@vault.savage:

"Person wey talk say him get injury??"

@donkgeneralmerchant:

"Childish behaviour."

@snowflakeswb:

"He fit no get invite like that."

@janesweet84:

"Wrong people with Victor."

@m4_4x_osula:

"Dem nor give vdm invite."

@teeto__olayeni:

"TOTAL SHUTDOWN!!!!!!"

@mr_white4847:

"Wedding hype. Wey vulganizer go still attend. All the ayes for eti osa go attend. But Mumu fans and over hyping. I h@te this guy fans so much."

Osimhen prostrates to greet his former school teacher

Legit.ng recalls reporting when Super Eagles striker Victor Osimhen recently visited his childhood school teacher, Augustina Atanda.

The video of the Napoli striker going on all fours to greet his former teacher went viral online as netizens hailed the footballer's humility.

In the viral clip, Osimhen revealed how Mrs Augustina Atanda convinced his father to allow him to play football professionally.

