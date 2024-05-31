Not all Nigerian celebrities had the privilege of obtaining an education at the tertiary institution of learning either in Nigeria or aboard

Some of them actually started but dropped out either because they wanted to pursue their passion for music or because their parents couldn't afford to continue sponsoring them till they finished

Legit.ng in the article compiled a list of celebrities, actresses, artistes, politicians who went to Babcock University to attain a degree

It is widely believed that some entertainers in the music industry and movie industry are not educated, however, some of them not only pursued a degree but did so in a private educational institution.

Surprisingly, many were already superstars when they pursued a degree and had to struggle to combine both business and academics together. Some, as a result of that, dropped out or spent an extra year in the university.

1 Davido

Afrobeat singer, David Adeleke is an alumnus of the Babcock University, a faith based higher institution that integrates Christian faith with academics. The Timeless crooner was admitted into the University in 2011 and graduated in 2015.

Recently, an old video of his graduation ceremony surfaced online, with images of the celebrities who trooped to the school to support him. He studied Music at Babcock University.

2. Chioma Adeleke

Chioma Adeleke, the better half of foremost singer, Davido, is also a graduate of Babcock University. Chef Chi as she is fondly called studied Economics at the prestigious institution.

She studied Economics, she dumped her course of study and took interest in cooking. She has since dazzled many with her culinary skills.

Chef Chi and Davido's love story started at the University. Though they met there, they didn't start dating till they both graduated from the institution.

3. BNXN or Buju

Daniel Benson, professionally known as Buju, who later changed his name to BNXN after realizing that another music act goes by the same stage name also bagged his degree at Babcock University.

The 'Gwagwalada' crooner studied Theatre Arts at the prestigious institution. The singer and songwriter started his musical journey in school. While in secondary school, he had solo performances at school valedictory service and continued the trend when he got admission into Babcock University.

BNXN later ditched his course of study to settle down fully in music.

4. Chinonso Ukah

Skit maker and actress, Chinonso Ukah professionally known as Nons Miraj or Ade Jesus, is a graduate of Public Administration from Babcock University. Just like her other celebrities who finished from the institution, she abandoned her certificate to pursue entertainment and has registered her name as one of the most sought after actress and skit maker.

5. Jerry Chuks

Fast rising TikToker, dancer and social media influencer, Jerry Chuks professional known as Softmadeit has paid his dues in the entertainment industry.

He has featured in several dance videos of prominent Nigerian artists. He is a graduate of Babcock University, however, his course of study is unknown.

6. Priscilla Ojo

Priscilla, the daughter of Nollywood actress, Iyabo Ojo graduated from the prestigious university in 2021. The social influencer and business lady studied Media and Theatre Art at the institution. A few years ago, when she bagged her degree, her mother painted the social media red with lovely pictures taken from her ceremony.

7. Debo Ogundoyin

Rt Honourable Debo Ogundoyin, is a Nigerian politician and speaker of Oyo state House of Assembly. The young lawmaker represents Ibarapa East State Constituency. He is an alumnus of Babcock University, with a degree in Agronomy. The young politician has shown that those who bagged degrees from the institution are great achievers.

8. Yewnde Adekoya

Nollywood actress and producer, Yewande Adekoya is not a novice in the make believe world. Her sojourn in the entertainment business date back to 2012 when she featured in Omo Elesho. She has since appeared in notable flicks. The mother of two studied Mass Communication at Ilishan based school.

9. Olumide Owuru

Nolywood actor and politician, Olumide Owuru, is also a proud alumnus of Babcock University, located in Ogun state. The thespian, who contested for the House of Assembly, Surulere constituency 1 in 2023 finished as a Mass Communication graduate in 2017.

10. Alex Osifo

Veteran Nollywood actor, Alex Osifo also bagged a degree from Babcock University but on a higher level. The talented moviemaker, turned educationist, is also a lecturer at the respected institution of leaning. He bagged a Doctor of Philosophy, (PhD) in Information Resource Management. The actor has since been jostling his acting career with lecturing.

Tiwa Savage bags degree

Legi.ng had reported how Savage added another feather to her beautiful cap a few months ago.

She was given a Doctorate Degree in Music from Kent University, UK for her contribution and achievements in the Nigerian music Industry.

The singer completed her degree in business administration at the same university. Fans were excited as they thanked the institution for counting their favourite worthy of the honour.

