Nigerian singer David Adeleke, best known by his stage name Davido, turned 31 years old on November 21, 2023

To mark his big day, the Grammy-nominated musician posted a photo collage on social media in which he, his wife, and his newborn twins can all be seen

In one of the images, Davido could be seen kissing his woman, Chioma, during his just-ended Away Festival

Nigerian singer David Adeleke, best known as Davido, turned 31 on November 21 and celebrated by sharing sweet photographs of his wife and newborn twins.

In honour of the occasion, his fans and business associates took to various social media platforms to show their appreciation.

The artist didn't mention his birthday at all throughout the day but did a late-night social media post to celebrate.

In addition to sharing adorable photos of his twins and his wife, Chioma, he also posted a photo of his father, Deji Adeleke.

He then went on to express his appreciation to God for the new year bestowed upon him.

Fans and celebrities gushed over Davido’s twins’ photos as they celebrated him.

ayeshahallx:

"Happy Birthday David, year of blessings."

michelleuanseru:

"Happy birthday, more life and more blessings."

omonioboli:

"My son is 31. glory to God! May your new year be the best yet! May God cover you with his wings and may all your dreams come true."

flodoe:

"Happy Birthday Bro! God’s blessings and best wishes."

flashgarments:

"Happy Earth Strong 001!! OBO 4L my brother for ever."

dleeprobarber:

"HBD MY G!!! Thanks for allowing me to Cut your Hair. Enjoy brother."

oluwaseyifunmi_special:

"More good life to celebrate ORI ADE.I love you with passion."

emi_fyz:

"I wish I had muller I for celebrate you big time cus you worth it biggest but as e no dey I pray God grant you long life and peace @davido."

celestejeanmarie2022:

"BLESSING HAVE TWINS BLESSING TWINS GREAT PERSON YOU CAME LONG WAY WITH YOUR SELF AND YOUR FAMILY WODER WOMEN YOU SING. PRAY EVERY DAY."

