Nigerian singer Davido Adeleke warmed the hearts of many as he announced preparations towards his wedding with Chef Chioma

In a trending video online, Davido was spotted with celebrity pastor Tobi Adegboyega as they conversed with friends about his event

Nigerian singer David Adeleke, often known by his stage name Davido, has confirmed his wedding preparations for his wife Chioma Rowland.

In a previous report, blogger Stella Dimoko Korkus revealed that the couple were planning to tie the knot traditionally in the next two weeks, June 25th, at the Eko Hotel in Lagos.

According to Dimoko, both families are excited about the occasion, which will bring them together in love and build family ties.

Davido, who is now in London, was captured on camera speaking with celebrity preacher Tobi Adegboyega about his upcoming wedding.

He instructed some people in the sitting room to make themselves available in Nigeria because his wedding is on June 25th.

“Guy, you have to come to Nigeria on the 25th, it’s my wedding”.

Davido’s wedding plans spur reactions online

wendy_adamma:

"Happy for David. He deserves the happiness. After una wan scatterrr$$$ omo lowo marriage."

okwy_mfb:

"We pray and cover them and this upcoming ceremony with the blood of Jesus. It will come and it will be a successful wedding."

mo__andra:

"I wan send massive heat from gwagwalada but I too love Una two!"

_iamsheila_:

"With Davido u no need to depend on rumours…he go talk am by himself."

realujunwamandy_:

"Awww.. The way Isreal Dey behave him fit be one of the bridesmaids."

amybeautysuppy:

"Not me sharing the same wedding anniversary date with Davido and Chioma."

kingsliveth:

"Israel Will be Chioma’s chief bridesmaid."

Details from Davido and Chioma’s court wedding

After several months of speculations, guessing and looking out to see Davido's wedding photos as he tied the knot legally with Chioma, images from the court wedding of the couple went viral online.

Though Davido, during an interview with a radio station, confirmed that he was now legally married to Chioma, the official event, when it happened, where and how had been a mystery.

But now images of the pair when they finally tied the knot in court surfaced online, and seeing the couple look stunning as they exchanged vows was a sight for sore eyes.

