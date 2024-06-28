Nigerian singer Davido Adeleke made the news once more with his marriage to wife Chioma Rowland

The singer, who recently shut the internet with lavish moments from his traditional wedding ceremony, talked about his holy matrimony

During a chit-chat timeline with his fans and followers on X, the former DMW executive made the revelation, spurring reactions online

Nigerian singer David Adeleke, aka Davido, buzzed the internet as he engaged with his fans online a few days after his wedding ceremony.

Recall that the international Afrobeats sensation traditionally tied the knot to his heartthrob Chioma on June 25.

The event held at Harbour Point Lagos, saw a galaxy of top dignitaries and celebrities in attendance as they showed their support to the couple.

Davido speaks on his white wedding date

During an interactive session with his fans on Elon Musk X, Davido revealed when he intends to hold his nuptial vows in the presence of God.

An X user simply asked him:

“When is the white wedding?”

Davido responded by saying Ogechi. An Igbo word translates to “God’s time”

See his post below:

Davido’s white wedding date spurs reactions online

@lifeofolaa:

"Ogechi as how ?"

@EObaniyi:

"Ogechi as as how ? Abeg no do am for abroad o. No be all of us get visa."

@osadolor009:

"OBO nor do white wedding you nor be white man. There is no need for white wedding. Our traditional wedding is enough."

@bluesrepublic:

"You don put them for high jump now. This new standard of marriage go tey before anybody go touch am."

@DaddyZee02:

"Davido the jollof rice nor Minister of Defense hand ooo . Na wande and hayce chop everything."

Source: Legit.ng