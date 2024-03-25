A recent interview granted by Nigerian singer Davido along with Real Madrid star Tchouameni while on the French show "The Bridge" trends

Davido, while on the show, shared something about his wife, Chioma and their relationship that caught the attention of many people online

He revealed during the interview why he chose to marry Chioma and stick with her despite all the adversity they went through together

Internationally famous Nigerian singer David Adeleke, aka Davido, recently spoke about his wife, Chioma, and the different storms their relationship has survived.

Davido was recently on the French show The Bridge along with Real Madrid star Aurelien Tchouameni, Cindy Bruna and François-Henry Bennahmias.

Davido finally reveals why he decided to settle down with Chioma. Photo credit: @davido

On the show, Davido spoke about his marriage and why he chose to settle down with Chioma.

He revealed that despite all he had been through, Chioma had always been there for him. But that isn't the most significant reason why he chose her.

"Why I married Chioma" - Davido reveals

While on The Bridge, the singer revealed that he met Chioma, and they had started dating before he had money.

He noted that if he had not met Chioma before, the fame and wealth he has now would have made it very difficult for him to settle down with any woman.

During the chat, Davido shared the story of his wealthy friend who was still single despite having everything he could desire.

The interview is coming days after an old clip of Chioma sharing how she and Davido met during their Babcock days, Legit.ng recalls reporting the video.

Watch Davido share the story below:

Netizen slam Davido's revelation

See how netizens reacted to Davido's comment about not having money when he met Chioma:

@iamkingmajor_:

"Were you ever broke ? Abeg rest."

@tresbodorganics:

"He said before i had money, his own money. Not his father's money. Only a lazy child thinks his father's money is his money. I respect this young man, he made a name for himself that even added more glory to his family's name."

@beediva95:

"He lies every dam time ‍♀️‍♀️ just to push a narrative. Nahh fam aside this Niga can’t say no truth abeg."

@queen.winnie001:

"U had ur wife before u had money so wen u meet Sophia u no get money abi no be Sophia u dey wit before chioma egbami same u Wey say u help plenty artist even before Sophia born wooo Naso e dey always be he mouth na always from the back."

@aanu_bibi:

"Hmmmn Davido! C’mon now!"

@lexxy_brown:

"Which one is before I had money."

@_adenikemii:

"David now stop the cap but I still love you anyways."

@suaveskin.co:

"As a man, make sure you find a good woman in your hustling days. The moment you have money like this; it will be hard to trust any babe and you’d always feel she doesn’t deserve to spend your money."

@3agle_3ye:

"Lol! And then had 2 whole children outside."

@ruhanna_ruler:

"Sey this David head correct like this sha even if you weren't making your own money most girls will do anything to be your father’s daughter in law."

Source: Legit.ng