Nigeria as a country is one of the most culturally diverse societies in Africa and across the globe

In its bid to retain its cultural diversities and identity, different parts of the country region used festivals as ways to exhibit their uniqueness

Over 12 months, multiple festivals have been held in different parts of the country; Legit.ng, in this article, has compiled a list of seven major festivals

The Nigerian culture and tourism sector has seen a gradual return of interest over the last few years, with most of the attention coming from the Ojude Oba festival in Ijebu-Ode, Ogun state.

In 2023, the festival broke the internet and was the centre of attention for days. In 2024, the feeling it created and its virality on social media were delirious.

A study of the biggest festivals in Nigeria and their use to promote cultural diversities, tourism and wealth creation. Photo credit: @traveladvisor/@lagosstate

It was still at the centre of conversations for nearly two weeks after the festival. The slang Steeze came back into use, and one man was at the centre of it, Farooq Oreagba.

However, it will be fun to know that many more festivals are celebrated across Nigeria, which could be as fun-filled and attention-grabbing as Ojude Oba Day.

Legit.ng, in this article, has done an exposé of some of the biggest festivals celebrated in the country and how they could be turned into a money-making machine for the Nigerian tourism sector.

1. Ojude Oba Festival of Yoruba cultural glam and steeze:

The Ojude Oba festival is one of the most prominent annual ceremonies held in Ijebu, Ogun state. It has become the face of the Yoruba flair for style, panache, glam and fashion.

Though the festival started in 1890, it gained national prominence in the 1960s after the enthronement of the Awujale of Ijebuland, Oba Sikiru Adetona.

Since then it has grown bigger by the year. But over the last decade it's media presence has shut up to a whole new level.

According to Statisense, an FDI of over N700m entered into the coffers of the Ijebu people within the week which Ojude Oba was celebrated in preparation for the festival and everything that concerns it

2. The Arugungu Fishing Festival:

Another major festival that has endured over the years and has become a United Nations Human and Cultural Heritage is the Argungu Fishing Festival.

The festival, also known as the Argungu Dance Festival, is held in the Northwestern state of Kebbi, Nigeria.

The Argungu Festival was first held in 1934 to mark the end of hostilities between the Kebbi Kingdom and Sokoto Caliphate after decades of war.

It is one of the most famous Hausa Festivals. It is usually held at the end of the farming season and the beginning of the Fishing season, which is generally around the tail-end of February and the start of March.

The four-day Fishing Festival event was designed to promote unity and nature conservation.

3. Durbar Festival:

The Durbar festival is one of Nigeria's biggest and most prominent celebrations. It is observed simultaneously in five northern states.

States where the Durbar Festival is held are Kano, Sokoto, Katsina, Zamfara and, lately, Kwara. It is a five-day celebration, but the penultimate ceremony is usually held two days after Eid-el-Adha.

The celebrations would see some of the prominent families and chieftains in this state join the emir of Kano or Ilorin and the Sultan of Sokoto on horseback riding through the streets of the towns.

Durbar celebrations date back to the 14th century, and it has endured for over six centuries.

4. Calabar carnival:

The is one of the biggest tourist attractions of South-Southern part of Nigeria. It famous for its street parades and colorful displays of the Efik and Ibibio tribes.

Donald Duke, former governor of Cross River State, founded the Calabar Festival in 2004 to promote tourism and the local economy.

It is usually touted as Africa's biggest street party, which used to last for as long as a month. However, one of his predecessors, Ben Ayade, reduced it from four weeks to two weeks.

The Calabar carnival usually entails beauty pageantry, fashion shows, street parades and food competitions.

5. Osun-Osogbo Festival:

Another major Nigerian festival that has grown into an international event is the Osun-Osogbo Festival.

It is one of the biggest and most recognised celebrations in South-Western Nigeria. It is an annual religious worship of the Osun goddess.

The dedication usually takes place in August and is held in Sacred Osogbo Forest. Yoruba pilgrims across the country assemble at the Osun River to offer prayers and sacrifice to the goddess of the river for good fortune and protection for the next 12 months until they return to renew their prayers, sacrifices, and vows.

6. New Yam Festival:

The New Yam Festival is one of Nigeria's most popular Igbo festivals. It marks the beginning and end of the farming season, celebrates life, and acknowledges the community's culture and general well-being.

It is an annual event that typically takes place in early August when the rainy season ends. The event also unites the various subtribes of the Igbo tribe.

7. Eyo Festival:

The Eyo Masquerade, or the Adamu Orisha Play, is a Yoruba festival in Lagos.

The event has no predetermined period but must only happen on a Saturday. Its origins are found in the inner workings of the secret societies of Lagos.

Centuries ago, the Eyo festival was held to escort the soul of a departed Lagos King or Chief and to usher in a new king.

