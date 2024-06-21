The displays that accompanied the 2024 Ojude Oba festival have continued to trend on social media

A video shared on TikTok shows one of the families displaying with horse at the Ojude Oba festival

The video sparked reactions after people saw how the famous Ijebu family entered the arena for their display

A video has shown how a family entered the Ojude Oba festival arena for their own cultural display.

The family known as the Kuku family of Ijebu entered with horse ride accompanied by a large number of people.

The Kuku family entrance at the Ojude Oba festival. Photo credit: TikTok/@ayobamiokunade.

In the video posted on TikTok by Ayobami Okunade, it was also seen that their entrance was heralded by a gun salute.

Some people who were present at the Ojude Oba said they witnessed the performance by the Kuku family and that it lasted a long time.

Reactions to Ojude Oba video

@Gold said:

"Okay na this people carry first."

@Olaoluwa reacted:

"Na Kuku dey always carry first."

@Modasola'essentials said:

"Ijebu people are good hearted people anyways, where I am today ijebu indigene help myself and my husband..you're the best ijebu people I give it to you."

@Lioness said:

"I miss Ojude Oba oo. It’s been almost 15 years way I never go that event. I can’t wait to attend again. Very beautiful festival. Kuku family never disappoints."

@OmoWealth A. Balogun said:

"If you don't know any Kuku, your Yoruba get as e be."

@zainab said:

"Some of their family members stay in my area."

@TEMMYTOPE01 said:

"I know Kuku house but I love Kasali house."

@Untouchable said:

"And the Kuku’s family took 1st position. Congratulations."

@Oluwatomipe Ajayi said:

"Steeze, aura and composure choke for this Ojude Oba. Be like say I go find way attend next year to witness the greatness."

Horse dances during Ojude Oba festival

Meanwhile, a horse displayed impressive dancing skills during the 2024 Ojude Oba festival, and people gathered to watch.

The smart horse knew exactly what was expected from it when the cultural drumbeats started sounding in the air.

It danced stylishly, stamping its hooves on the ground and making people happy with its rare entertainment.

