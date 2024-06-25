The 2024 edition of the Ojude Oba festival broke the internet with its exciting glamour and showcase of colours.

The historic festival takes place on the third day of Eid each year and requires residents to pay homage to the king, Awujale at the palace.

Legit.ng in this article presents three epic moments from the 2024 edition of the festival which held days ago.

Epic moments from Ojude Oba festival Photo credit: @TikTok/@ayobamiokunade, kingbelaire1.

Source: TikTok

1. Smart horse dances to drum beats

A horse's performance went viral after it displayed impressive dancing skills during the 2024 Ojude Oba festival.

A video posted on TikTok by @kingbelaire showed the horse dancing aggressively to cultural drum beats that filled the air.

As the horse stamped its hooves and galloped to the sound of the drums, its skills overtook the people.

Many people who saw the video confessed that it was their first time seeing a horse that could dance like a human being.

2. Cancer survivor Farooq Oreagba wins hearts with his 'steeze'

A Nigerian man, Farooq Oreagba, was crowned the 'King of Steeze' due to the composure and class he displayed at the festival.

Farooq arrived at the festival on a horseback and his demeanour gave off a great aura of confidence and prestige.

A photo which was taken during his entrance showed him wearing a beautiful tattoo on his arm while dressed in a full aso-oke agbada regalia.

3. Famous Kuku family rides into cultural festival

A family known as the Kuku family of Ijebu also made headlines after entering with horse ride accompanied by a large number of people.

Their grand entrance which was posted on TikTok by Ayobami Okunade was witnessed by several dignitaries at the event and heralded by a gun salute.

Some people who were present at the Ojude Oba and watched the performance by the Kuku family confirmed that it lasted a long time.

