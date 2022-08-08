An interesting video making the rounds on social media has shown the moment Igbos living in Canada embraced their culture with full force

In the viral clip, the Igbos were said to be marking the traditional new yam festival and they did it with pomp and pageantry

The video showed a few masquerades dancing around the arena where the event took place even as some Oyinbos in Igbo regalia were also spotted

A short video of Igbos celebrating the traditional new yam festival in Canada has gone viral on social media.

The short clip showed the Igbos fully embracing their culture even in a distant land with all the paraphernalia in full force.

Masquerades displayed at the new yam festival in Canada. Photo credit: Chidi Iwuchukwu and PIUS UTOMI EKPEI/Getty Images.

Source: UGC

Colourful new yam festival in Canada

The video shows some masquerades displayed at the event and dancing to traditional music at the lively event.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

The masquerades were well kitted just like it is done back in Nigeria and there was no doubt that those behind the event were well prepared for the day.

Also spotted in the video were some Oyinbos in Igbo traditional attires. The nice video was credited to Chidi Iwuchukwu.

The new yam festival is a very popular time honoured event among Igbos and it is used to usher in the harvest of new yams.

Watch the video below:

Instagram users react

Nigerians on Instagram are currently having a field day baring their minds on the video. Some have taken their time to properly dissect it while saying even masquerades have left Nigeria.

@spiritofsaco said:

"Masquerade got a visa to Cañada .The gods are not playing."

@mudeebanks reacted:

"Masquerade don leave duty post go Canada?"

@officialperpetua7 commented:

"Wetin those two white men dey dance."

@adeliz_couture said:

"I'm not Igbo, but this is beautiful."

Video shows Nigerian man who claims he sleeps outside in the UK

In a related development, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian man who lives abroad lamented that he has been sleeping outside.

A viral video showed the man purportedly cooking outside and also eating in the garden.

The man lamented that his people back home might not be aware of what he is passing through. However, Nigerians advised him to come back home if he cannot cope.

Source: Legit.ng