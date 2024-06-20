Days after the Ojude Oba Day festival in Ijebu-Ode stole the headlines across social media over the last few days, pictures from the 2024 Durbar Festival have emerged online

The Durbar Festival is held annually in Ilorin, the capital of Kwara state, on the third day of Eid El-Adha

Images from the festival have emerged on social media, and it has left many in the allure of the grandness of the ceremony

Nigeria as a country is a hugely blessed society, and its cultural diversity must be enjoyed and celebrated with pride.

Days after the Ojude Oba Day celebration rocked the Nigerian social media space, another highly regarded festival from the Emirate state, Ilorin, has stepped up its awareness online.

Images from the 2024 Ilorin Durbar Festival trend on social media. Photo credit: @faruqbashar

Source: Instagram

The Durbar festival is an annual festival held two days after the Muslim "Ileya" festivities. Like the Ojude Oba Day celebration, it entails scenes of families riding on horses and visiting the Oba of Ilorin at his forecourt to pay homage.

How the Durbar Festival is celebrated

The Durbar festival is a seven-day procession that starts on the last Friday before the "Ileya" day and culminates on the second day after Eid El-Adha.

On the seventh, which is usually the grand day of the Durbar festival, there is a horse procession consisting of over 500 horse riders, led by the Emir himself.

The Emir would be accompanied by the Executive Governor of Kwara State, the Emirate High Chiefs, members of the royal family, and honourary title holders.

After that, the Emir would return to his palace, and festivities would kick off as he would receive guests and have different people come to pay tributes.

Below are some of the viral images from the festival that have been trending online:

Here are more images from the festival below:

Reactions trail the trending images from Durbar Festival

Here some of the comments that trailed the viral pics:

@johnandrey_temi:

"Sorry to ask this, is ilorin Yoruba or Fulani?"

@Asakemijimi:

"This is pure Fulani culture. Arab culture nothing to do with Yoruba people."

@DadaOluwas24475:

"This goes hard? I love everyone especially that boy."

@xquire0147:

"Una sef dey try small, but una go learn from Ijebu."

@MercyAdeola13:

"Unfortunately, as beautiful as this is, this is not Ilorin this is Arabic and Arabian culture. I hope one day Ilorin will find her root."

@olawale_moo:

"Steeze is a competition in Yoruba land."

@AlfaQudus_:

"Not even close to Ojude Oba."

@KinqKudos:

"Lmao, war zone, just keep off."

Source: Legit.ng