Shehu Sani Reacts as Chinese Seizes 2 Nigerian Govt Properties in UK
- Senator Shehu Sani has reacted to the seizure of two properties belonging to the Nigerian government in the United Kingdom
- The Civil rights activist it will be unfortunate if Nigeria loses the two properties to a Chinese company in the United Kingdom
- The Chinese company was granted the two properties located in Liverpool, estimated to be worth a combined £1.7 million following a legal battle
FCT, Abuja - Former Kaduna Central Senator, Shehu Sani, has called on President Bola Ahmed Tinubu-led federal government to take action over the seizure of two properties belonging to the Nigerian government in the United Kingdom.
Legit.ng recalls that Chinese Company, Zhongshan Fucheng Industrial Investment dragged the Nigerian government to court over a joint venture to establish a free trade zone in Ogun state close to Lagos in 2013.
A Zhongshan subsidiary held a 60% stake in the project, but Ogun terminated its participation three years later.
The two properties worth a combined £1.7 million are on the verge of being taken over by the Chinese company.
Sani said it would be unfortunate for Nigeria if the country should lose the two properties in the Liverpool area.
He stated this via his X handle (formerly known as Twitter) @ShehuSani, on Tuesday, June 25.
Sani wrote:
“The FG must take seriously the case in London between a Chinese company and Ogun State Government on matters of breach of contract. It will be most unfortunate if we lose two of our properties in the UK as a result of this case.”
Nigerians react
Legit.ng captured some reactions from Nigerians on the development.
@elvisodese51
We have seen it all as a country. A private company confiscating the property of country’s government, it goes a long way to show decade level of decadence in governance. If Nigeria doesn’t rise and fix itself up, citizens will rise and fix it for her.
@rangn_buba
In most cases , they are due to shady businesses or contracts , an in-depth scrutiny will expose the Nigerians involved.
@INftking
I agree with you.
But I also want to ask why Ogun State should renege on a contract it entered into voluntarily.
I think Ogun State should bear the burden of the breach of contract and not FGN.
Most times, a new Governor will come in & abrogate a contract w/out justification
