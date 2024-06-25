Senator Shehu Sani has reacted to the seizure of two properties belonging to the Nigerian government in the United Kingdom

The Civil rights activist it will be unfortunate if Nigeria loses the two properties to a Chinese company in the United Kingdom

The Chinese company was granted the two properties located in Liverpool, estimated to be worth a combined £1.7 million following a legal battle

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 5 years of experience covering metro and government policy

FCT, Abuja - Former Kaduna Central Senator, Shehu Sani, has called on President Bola Ahmed Tinubu-led federal government to take action over the seizure of two properties belonging to the Nigerian government in the United Kingdom.

Legit.ng recalls that Chinese Company, Zhongshan Fucheng Industrial Investment dragged the Nigerian government to court over a joint venture to establish a free trade zone in Ogun state close to Lagos in 2013.

Shehu Sani said it would be unfortunate for Nigeria if the country should lose the two properties Photo credit: Presidency of Nigeria/Anadolu/Shehu Sani

Source: UGC

A Zhongshan subsidiary held a 60% stake in the project, but Ogun terminated its participation three years later.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

The two properties worth a combined £1.7 million are on the verge of being taken over by the Chinese company.

Sani said it would be unfortunate for Nigeria if the country should lose the two properties in the Liverpool area.

He stated this via his X handle (formerly known as Twitter) @ShehuSani, on Tuesday, June 25.

Sani wrote:

“The FG must take seriously the case in London between a Chinese company and Ogun State Government on matters of breach of contract. It will be most unfortunate if we lose two of our properties in the UK as a result of this case.”

Nigerians react

Legit.ng captured some reactions from Nigerians on the development.

@elvisodese51

We have seen it all as a country. A private company confiscating the property of country’s government, it goes a long way to show decade level of decadence in governance. If Nigeria doesn’t rise and fix itself up, citizens will rise and fix it for her.

@rangn_buba

In most cases , they are due to shady businesses or contracts , an in-depth scrutiny will expose the Nigerians involved.

@INftking

I agree with you.

But I also want to ask why Ogun State should renege on a contract it entered into voluntarily.

I think Ogun State should bear the burden of the breach of contract and not FGN.

Most times, a new Governor will come in & abrogate a contract w/out justification

Shehu Sani reacts as Shoprite closes Abuja branch

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Senator Sani reacted to the closure of a Shoprite branch at Novare Central Mall in Wuse Zone 5, Abuja.

Sani said Nigerians are patronising the branch and wondered why Retail Supermarket Nigeria Limited (RSNL), owner of Shoprite, decided to shut down the branch.

Some Nigerians who commented on the development linked it to the current state of the nation's economy

Source: Legit.ng