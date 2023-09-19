Nigerian singer Portable seems to have pitched his tent with yet another love interest, Queen Dami

The young lady was one of the numerous queens of the late Alaafin of Oyo, and she recently shared a video of them having fun together

Dami blushed as Portable danced behind her, showing off his skills in a place that looked like his bar in Ogun state

Following how he publicly defended Queen Dami against actor Lege Miamii, Portable seems to have developed a keen interest in the widow.

In a post on the young lady's page, she was seen sitting and filming with a huge smile on her face as the Zazu crooner danced and showed off his legwork to a song playing in the background.

The video would appear to a random person as two lovers having a good time. However, the Alaafin's widow hailed and gushed over the singer in her caption.

She wrote:

"KING OF SETTLEMENT@portablebaeby."

Netizens react to Portable and Dami's video

meedayayo:

"Portable what did you add to your stew."

iamtemidahyor:

"You go soon get belle na twice you go born."

adebiyiselim07:

"After King nah king."

juana202380:

"And she cnt see goood person marry her cos dem do cast in alaafin house,nah petson like portable,youngidu,dj chicken fit marry her."

igbagboweder:

"Dami you are a shame to the whole Oyo empire."

headboywia_ikd:

"Omoolalomi Idan way no dey hear anything lolz."

obas_pure_sperm_for_judy_:

"Ashabi non go like this one anyway you are beautiful."

vivkkyclassic:

"Upcoming baby mama."

omoballer___:

"Awwwking is kingafter king na still kingGod no when o."

tems_goldglitz:

"You are nothing but useless to womanhood, big shame on your entire generation. You even have the guts to post a fellow woman's husband, shameless worth being."

Portable shares chat of Lege begging Queen Dami for money

Still on the singer, Legit.ng reported that the singer threatened to expose Lege's secret for trying to disgrace the late Alaafin's queen and trying to use his name to trend.

Taking to his Instagram story channel, Portable shared a conversation the actor had with Queen Dami, which ended in him asking her to send him money.

Every screenshot Portable shared was laden with insults for Lege as he noted that in the guise of helping Queen Dami find a husband, the actor tried to use her for something else.

