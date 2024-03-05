Portable and his international colleague, Skepta, are currently topping music streaming apps with their collaboration

It's no news that the two artists worked together on a hit single, Tony Montana, after meeting during last year's British Fashion Awards

Tony Montana, released on March 1, has gained over 1 million views on Youtube after taking the number one spot on Spotify and Apple Music

Nigerian singer Habeeb Okikiola, best known as Portable, has achieved another milestone via his first international collaboration with Nigerian-British rapper Joseph Olaitan Adenuga Jr., popularly known as Skepta.

Skpeta and Portable make 1 millions Youtube views in fours days. Credit: @skepta

Source: Instagram

The music anticipated track 'Tony Montana', produced by hotshot British-Ghanaian record producer Jae5, debuted on the number one spot on Spotify Nigeria a few hours after its release.

'Tony Montana' made another successful entry as number 1 on the Apple Music Nigeria top 100 chart.

In a new update, Skepta announced that the hit single, released on March 1, 2024, has bagged over 1 million views on the renowned video streaming app Youtube in four days.

Appreciating his fans for the love shown so far, he wrote on his X account, formulary Twitter:

"Our first million of many. Thank you to everybody that got #TonyMontana on repeat ."

See the post below:

Legit.ng previously reported that the street pop act went fully international as he connected with the famous British-Nigerian rapper during the British Fashion Awards (BFA).

In a viral video online, Portable was seen beside the rapper and his people as they arrived at the event and walked the red carpet.

The Zazu crooner dressed fashionably for the event, wearing a two-piece jacket with matching sneakers. Paparazzi captured the moment as Portable, who recently went around London appreciating the snow, strutted confidently.

Portable shares Pounds in his hood After BFA

Zazu got netizens applauding him after a video of him cheerfully giving out pounds sterling was seen online.

During his visit to London, Skepta generously gifted him a substantial bundle of Pounds, which stunned Portable.

The trending footage captured the Zeh singer in Nigeria sharing multiple pound notes with a group of locals who excitedly came to welcome him.

Source: Legit.ng