Nigerian singer and songwriter Mayorkun has finally opened up about the ritual allegations levied on him by influencer Nickie DaBarbie

In a lengthy post shared via his official X page, he noted that he has never met or set eyes on her in his entire life

The singer quizzed why such a person would then accuse him of adding an alien substance to her drink, and he has promised to press full charges

Nigerian singer and former Davido's signee Adewale Mayowa Emmanuel, known professionally as Mayorkun, has spoken up about his side of the ritual drama by influencer Nicki DaBarbie.

In a detailed post via Elon Musk's X, the singer, shared that he was still in shock, as he claimed to have never met the said Influencer in person.

Mayorkun promises to press charges

The Nigerian singer tweeted on Wednesday, May 15, that he would be pressing charges.

Mauorkun, aka the Mayor of Lagos, shared that the event reminded him of how gullible people on the internet were. He continued in his statement, noting that he would be sure to make her pay for what he did to his name.

"You know, I was going to let this remain as a court case but when I checked the comments under some of the blogs where these ridiculous allegations were posted, I was quickly reminded of how gullible most people are on the internet and how they are ready to run along, spreading"

The former DMW signee, who recently shared his first encounter with Davido's mansion, shared that had he been cancelled, he would have been searching for a job by now.

It is no longer news that the singer and his colleague, Skiibii, were accused of money rituals by the IG model after allegedly having out with them.

See reactions to Mayorkun's post

Legit.ng compiled a list of reactions below:

@ugootweets:

"No mercy for the evil ones."

@hushpuppi420:

"Oya tell us your own side of the story."

@Anufadele:

"She right now."

@_biigstepper:

"Nicki really messed up but iono who’s telling the truth anymore."

@mr_nas11:

"In summary oga wetin u talk."

@Afrokingt_1:

"Boss who de ves u nah."

@mackayoflife:

"Just make sure she doesn’t see the light after you press your charges."

Fans Inquired about Nickie DaBarbie's whereabouts

Nickie DaBarbie, who trended following her involvement with Skiibii, made headlines as fans wondered where she had been.

Recall that Legit.ng reported that a fan of hers sent a DM to an IG blog, asking for the lady's location, as she had not updated her Instagram in over two weeks.

The post has triggered many to raise eyebrows as they realized Nickie has been quiet for some time.

