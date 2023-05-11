Controversial singer Portable Zazu's G-Wagon has been a subject matter online since he took acquisition of the expensive whip

The Zazu crooner has further fueled reactions after he showed off the interior of his car in a new video

Reacting to the new video, many of the singer's fans and followers claimed he was scammed, while others urged him to return the car

Zeh label boss and Street-pop singer Portable Zazu has continued to trend days after he bragged about acquiring a G-wagon Brabus.

In a new video he shared on his Instagram page, Portable finally gave his fans a view into the ride's interior.

Portable vibes to his song in his G-Wagon. Credit: @portablebaeby

The Zazu singer was seen vibing to one of his songs while parked in front of his restaurant and bar in Ogun state.

Watch the video below:

Netizens react as Portable Zazu shows off the interior of his G-Wagon

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions; see them below:

skinny_soldier007:

"Why them go upgrade exterior and not upgrade the interior? They con add brabus join!! Chai!!"

nakamora____chase:

"Dem don scam you bro, go collect your Range Rover back."

only1maroro:

"Na G wagon interior be this?"

official_opizzy_x:

"Na 2005 be this car year."

kalu_chisom1:

"You don use omo spoil that car painting finish."

adegram_official:

"That interior get as e be sha ….. nice jam tho ✋."

kolzmahn112:

"See dust why u dey whine G-wagon glass down ... wahala."

ijoba_soft07:

"Why @portablebaeby Benz deh use key no be push and start?"

lanre_peller72':

"Some idiot dey ask if na g wagon interior be this search on ur safari you go see am … cus una just mumu anyhow awon werey this g wagon na 2015 or 2016 shaa ❤️❤️ and he tried, can your papa afford 2009 own Abi you ur self idiot people ."

Portable takes G-Wagon to trenches car wash

Portable Zazu made headlines after he bragged about acquiring a G-wagon Brabus.

In clips he shared on his Instagram page, the Zazu crooner was spotted with it at a car wash in the trenches.

Portable, proud to have such a luxury ride in his possession, could be heard bragging about it while telling the car washers how lucky they were to get the opportunity to wash a G-wagon.

Source: Legit.ng