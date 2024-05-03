Portable Zazu has been unusually silent over his senior colleagues Wizkid and Davido's recent online drama

The Zeh Nation boss has continued to promote his songs online and seems to be focused on his career

Some of Portable Zazu's fans, however, seem not to like the way he kept mute as a lady attempted to pitch the singer against Davido

Nigerian street pop singer Habeeb Okiki, like his senior colleague Burna Boy, appeared to be in his 'minding my business' era amid Wizkid and Davido social media drama.

Recall that Davido and Wizkid went viral on social media after they repeatedly dragged each other over what appeared to be a popularity contest.

Portable's fan claims he is bigger than Davido. Credit: @davido @wizkidayo @portablebaeby

Source: Instagram

The online exchange between the two Nigerian music leaders has divided fans as well as their colleagues.

Portable Zazu keeps mute

The Zeh Nation label boss has been unusually silent as he refused to comment on the drama or take any side.

Instead, Portable has been focused on posting songs and pushing his new jam online.

Below is a recent post Portable Zazu shared:

Overzealous fan compares Portable to Davido

Amid the singer's silence, a lady took to his comment section to claim he was bigger than Davido. She wrote:

"Portable big pass davido"

See a screenshot of her comment below:

Screenshot of Portable's fan's comment.

Source: Instagram

Portable's followers reply lady

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions, read them below;

do_more_big77:

"U de crazy."

yaya_bastou:

"Try and chop this morning first."

iyi_ola_xx:

"Your brain like cow brain."

mr_step212:

"See who suppose dey wash toilet for mad people way dey yabaleft na dem let come here dey chat. Yr generation no fit ever get who reach Davido.."

philistene:

"You no get sense oti shofo."

mona_autos95:

"Bigger than your generations."

stev_loky:

"I disagree with you but he can sing more than Davido."

21_miller___:

"Yes oooo 2 album In a year ko easy."

sugar.mummy.heather____:

"Una just put rat brain for your big head eh baby."

Portable hangs out with Queen Dami

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Portable pitched his tent with another love interest, Queen Dami.

The young lady, who was one of the late Alaafin of Oyo's wives, shared a video of herself and the singer having fun together.

Dami blushed as Portable danced behind her car.

Source: Legit.ng