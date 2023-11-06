Outspoken Nigerian media personality Daddy Freeze recently shared with Iyabo Ojo his travails at the hands of Nigerian pastors

Daddy Freeze revealed while on Iyabo Ojo's YouTube show that he lost gigs and was denied jobs because of his comments about the Nigerian tithing system.

Freeze shared that that period was one of the toughest in his life as he was scared of getting killed

Prominent Nigerian media personality Daddy Freeze finally opens up about his travails at the hands of Nigerian Christian clerics.

Freeze recently shared how he lived in fear some years after he spoke up and slammed the Nigerian tithing system.

Daddy Freeze reveals how speaking up against the Nigerian tithing system almost cost him his life. Photo credit: @daddyfreeze/@iyaboojofespris/@getty

Source: Instagram

He noted that almost all the most prominent pastors in Nigeria slammed him for saying the Nigerian tithing was wrong.

Daddy Freeze reveals how he became poor

The media personality noted during his interview with Iyabo Ojo how the Nigerian pastor made life a living hell for him.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

He shared that calls were put through to top places ordering that he shouldn't get gigs, jobs and sponsorship deals because of his comments about "tithes."

Daddy Freeze revealed that at some point, he thought he was going to die or get killed. He also shared that they bent on making him poor, and it wasn't spiritual but physical attacks.

The media man noted that it was at this point he realised that it was a business to these people.

Watch Daddy Freeze's interview below:

Netizens react to Daddy Freeze's revelation

Here are some of the reactions that Daddy Freeze's interview stirred online:

@blvckboyofph:

"Why do Nigerians always have a problem with paying tithe."

@Falajamusic:

"Omo thing went go far."

@Saints3911:

"Omo, these pastors are criminals. They won’t read this to their congregation. “Eat with ur household.” Even mentioned fermented drinks."

@mitch_millie:

"Shey white people dey pay tithe?"

@maccarefoundtn:

"Tithing was for the levites not for Christians , I don’t see where the Bible said we should pay to pastors."

@aminatnaomi:

"He is yarning trash , even here in Germany we pay our tenth , they take it directly from salaries, stop capping nonsense cos of Nigeria poor mentality."

@olu_sunshine:

"Looking forward to this one! @daddyfreeze and Queen mother @iyaboojofespris make an amazing team – it's going to be both fun and enlightening."

Daddy Freeze calls out pastors who will collect BBN Ilebaye's N12m

Legit.ng recalls reporting when Daddy Freeze berated some clergymen and slammed them as insincere.

He noted that any clergyman who spoke up against the popular reality TV show BBNaija and would go ahead to collect the winner's tithe, a whooping N12m, is a hypocrite.

The media personality stated that such pastors are not worshipping the true God but are after their bellies and the love of money.

Source: Legit.ng