Popular Nigerian actress Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde's friends recently joined her to celebrate her 46th birthday

The movie star shared a fun video of her friends joining her on a viral social media challenge

Many fans reacted to the heartwarming video with interesting comments

Nollywood actress Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde’s 46th birthday celebration has continued on social media to the joy of fans.

The movie star, who turned a new age on February 7, 2024, shared a video of her having a good time with some of her celebrity friends and colleagues.

Fans react to fun video as Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde's friends mark her 46th birthday. Photos: @realomosexy

Source: Instagram

In the video, Omotola and her friends joined the trending ‘I’m not the bride’ challenge with their own little twist to fit the birthday occasion.

The movie star was surrounded by her daughter, her makeup artist, stylist, actresses and others who mean a lot to her as each of them explained their place in her life.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

The video ended with Omotola appearing at the end of the line and introducing herself as the birthday girl before her friends came back and embraced her.

See the fun video below:

Fans gush over birthday video of Omotola with friends

The wholesome video of Omotola enjoying her 46th birthday with her daughter and some friends drew interesting comments from fans. Read some of them below:

bibyonce:

“It’s the first daughter for me ; so pretty .”

officialosas:

“Love you Queen!!! .”

iamitom:

“I love you Queen ❤️.”

love_bossy28:

“Baby sister is a copy…wow.”

realwarripikin:

“It’s your voice at the end for me ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ Yesterday tooo sweeet.”

pharm_amara:

“This tread " am not the blid" come blow pass the bride wey actually start am who knows the bride name again?”

obacecilia:

“See me smiling n laughing,this is sooooo beautiful......I kept watching ....love you.”

thetimo:

“Oh how I love eeet Congratulations ma.”

araoluwa786:

“the birthday gal looking sweet love u momma.”

2nitdontee:

“More life Omotola.”

jossynme:

“This is so so beautiful .”

Omotola shares secret of her 27-year marriage

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Omotola Jalade Ekeinde shared some of the secrets that have kept her marriage for the past 27 years.

The actress stated in an interview that her marriage to Captain Matthew Ekeinde had lasted because she does not stand shoulder-to-shoulder with her husband.

She added that a woman would be respected by her man if she submitted to him. The film star also said women should not claim equality with their men.

Source: Legit.ng