Portable Zazu and his wife, Bewaji Ewatomi, are currently in Nairobi, Kenya, where he is scheduled to perform

The Zazu crooner, known for his series of dramas, posted videos of him and his wife onboard a plane

Portable and his wife's trip to Kenya comes days after he repeatedly dragged her on social media, stirring reactions from online in-laws

Nigerian controversial singer Habeeb Okikiola, aka Portable Zazu, and his wife have arrived in Nairobi, Kenya, ahead of his show in the East African country.

Following days of dragging his wife online, controversial singer Portable was spotted on a flight with Bewaji heading to Nairobi, Kenya.

Portable Zazu to perform in Kenya. Credit: @portablebaeby

Source: Instagram

The excited celebrity couple were seen beaming with smiles as they made a video onboard a plane.

Watch video of Portable Zazu and wife on a plane to Kenya below:

Portable also shared videos showing the moment they arrived in Kenya, as he wrote in a caption:

"The caption read: “Alhamdulilahi We are here Tonight Kenya Nairobi @portablebaeby Disturbing The World @billyque_b Grammy Promoter ⭐️ Ccc. @omobewaji_ewatomi_oluwaferanmi Mama ZEH ❤️ in Kenya IYEN OTO”

See his post below:

Recall that Portable berated Bewaji for her lack of gratitude on two occasions.

Netizens react as Portable and wife fly to Kenya

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions that trailed the video, read them below;

gungirl001:

"See who I do justice for done go vacation."

scarhhh___:

"You can have 10 women but your heart only beats for 1."

its_katchy:

"Pls leave her alone, she’s his wife. Is still you people that applaud Chioma for staying strong with Davido. Everybody cannot be Psquares wife that left her musician husband."

queenwokoma:

"Clear definition of ‘Dem no Dey put mouth for man and woman matter’."

teddybehbeh:

"Husband of the year with a touch of Werey."

symply_beautiana:

"Know your husband and know his love language. Na werey be portable love language."

